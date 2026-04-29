The Quiet Rule Change Tilting $10B Toward Medtech's Most Validated Platforms

Issued on behalf of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary – Here's the quiet shift in medtech right now: the global medical imaging market is on track to grow from $41.64 billion in 2024 to $67.87 billion by 2034[1], and capital has stopped chasing every shiny promise. That pressure got real in April, when the FDA advanced its real-world evidence framework for medical devices[2], lining regulators and payers up around documented performance instead of trial-stage pitches. Five names keep showing up in that conversation: VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), Senseonics (NASDAQ: SENS), TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX), WELL Health Technologies (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF), and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG).

The bigger shift is where the money is going: venture investment in medical devices hit a record $10.4 billion in 2025, with median M&A deal values climbing to $570 million[3], a sign that smart money is positioning around platforms that can scale. The new 2026 playbook calls for real-world evidence from day one, AI lifecycle management, and harmonized compliance across the United States, Europe, and emerging markets[4], making multi-geography deployment the structural value driver this cycle.

VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) just picked up a Gold Medal at the 2026 Edison Awards for its AI-powered cardiac imaging platform, VMS+™ 4.0. The Edison Awards are widely considered one of the most prestigious innovation prizes in the world, often called 'the Oscars of Innovation,' and past Gold winners include Abbott, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific. For a small-cap medtech company out of Toronto, that is serious company to keep.

The technology behind the award takes a standard 2D ultrasound scan and converts it into a detailed 3D model of the heart. The company says the results are comparable to a cardiac MRI, but without the million-dollar machine or the months-long wait list. VMS+™ 4.0 is already deployed in hospitals across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe, which is a key reason the Edison judges took notice. Their evaluation process places heavy weight on technologies that have moved past the pilot stage and into real clinical use.

That momentum is showing up in VentriPoint's commercial pipeline. The company recently announced a collaboration with the Health Division of the Montecristo Group to roll out VMS+™ across Costa Rica's public and private hospital networks. The Montecristo Group's Hospital Metropolitano also has an existing relationship with Sanford Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in the United States. VentriPoint also recently partnered with First Light Health, an Indigenous-owned medical services company, to bring cardiac diagnostics to Indigenous and remote communities across Canada through a hub-and-spoke model. That program builds on an earlier partnership with the Nisga'a Valley Health Authority in northern BC. South of the border, the company signed a commercial agreement with LG Consulting Solutions targeting cardiac centres in Northern California.

"Being awarded Gold affirms that VMS™ 4.0 has reached that threshold, and reinforces our belief that our platform has significant room to grow as adoption accelerates and new applications emerge," said Hugh MacNaught, CEO of VentriPoint.

VentriPoint holds regulatory approvals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its VMS+™ platform is vendor-agnostic, meaning it works with ultrasound equipment from any manufacturer, and is built on more than a decade of proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology. The core value proposition is MRI-grade cardiac imaging at a fraction of the cost, deployable anywhere a standard ultrasound machine already sits. With a growing global footprint, a validated technology platform, and independent recognition from one of the world's top innovation bodies, VentriPoint is positioning itself as a name to watch in precision health.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VentriPoint Diagnostics at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint/

Other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Senseonics (NASDAQ: SENS) presented first-ever real-world evidence for its Eversense 365 implantable CGM system, showing patients achieved 93.8% average transmitter wear time across a full year with a mean Time in Range of 66% and mean Glucose Management Indicator of 7.14%. The data, drawn from the first 5,059 real-world sensors used in the US, confirmed comparable adherence and glucometrics between the first and second six-month periods, validating consistent single-sensor performance.

"The promise of a year-long CGM has now been demonstrated in the real world," said Francine Kaufman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Senseonics. "The data demonstrate that Eversense 365 can perform exceptionally well and consistently across its entire lifespan, with strong adherence supporting a full year of positive glycemic outcomes with just one sensor."

Early data from roughly 120 patients using the twiist Automated Insulin Delivery system alongside Eversense 365 showed a mean GMI of 6.79% and mean TIR of 77%, meeting international consensus targets. Following FDA approval in September 2024 and a January 2026 European CE Mark, Senseonics expects to launch Eversense 365 in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Sweden in the coming months.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) is unveiling a new device at the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation 2026 Annual Meeting designed to advance its clinical trial programs. The company's new Controlled Hypothermic Organ Preservation System (CHOPS) is an active cooling device that maintains a consistent, controlled cold storage environment for donor organs across a range of temperatures, contrasting with current phase-changing cold storage methods that limit temperature control.

"Our commitment to building the highest level of prospective clinical evidence is what is driving us to conduct these two major clinical programs for heart and lung transplantation," said Waleed Hassanein, M.D., President and CEO of TransMedics Group. "With FDA review expected to conclude in the coming months, we anticipate being well positioned to support rigorous, FDA-acceptable comparisons in both the ENHANCE Heart Part B and DENOVO Lung trials."

TransMedics Group will submit an Investigational Device Exemption amendment to position CHOPS as the control arm for both trials, following FDA approval of its trial IDEs in early 2026. If approved, CHOPS would expand the company's product portfolio to serve a broader segment of heart and lung transplant patients globally.

WELL Health Technologies (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) reported record Canadian patient visits of approximately 1.27 million in Q1-2026, representing 33% year-over-year growth and 13% organic growth across its national clinic network. Primary Care Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to approximately 8%, up 200 basis points from 6% in Q1-2025, driven by the company's clinic transformation program and recent acquisitions.

"Our Canadian Clinics network delivered another record quarter, with approximately 1.27 million patient visits and 13% organic growth reflecting the underlying health and compounding value of our platform," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL Health Technologies. "Beyond the headline number, we are seeing real operating leverage emerge: margins in Primary Care are expanding as our clinic transformation program takes hold, our Affiliate Clinic network continues to scale in a capital-light manner, and CardiologyNow is rapidly becoming a leading virtual specialty-care platform in Canada."

The company's Canadian clinic network reached 253 locations with over 3,100 providers, up 17% year-over-year, while its Affiliate Clinic network expanded to 74 licensee locations. CardiologyNow virtual visits grew 65% year-to-date, supported by 35 new cardiologists and internal medicine physicians, with a recently announced partnership with AliveCor expected to further accelerate growth in Q2-2026.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) announced a strategic partnership with AI biotech company Bioptimus to anchor the Spatial Tissue Embedding Learning Atlas, or STELA, a multinational spatial biology data initiative targeting up to 100,000 patient tissue specimens across three continents. The collaboration leverages 10x Genomics' Xenium spatial transcriptomics platform as the foundational data generation engine, representing a roughly 20-fold increase in scale over existing spatial biology atlases worldwide.

"Many of the most important questions in medicine come down to understanding how cells interact within complex human tissues," said Serge Saxonov, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of 10x Genomics." By enabling spatial profiling at unprecedented scale, STELA will generate foundational datasets that allow researchers to connect the underlying biology with disease outcomes, unlocking new insights that can accelerate and improve therapeutic discovery and development."

STELA integrates high-resolution spatial transcriptomics, matched histopathology imaging, multi-omics data, and longitudinal clinical records across institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The initiative positions 10x Genomics at the center of large-scale AI model development in oncology and immunology, with the Xenium platform serving as the reproducible, standardized data backbone for next-generation biological AI.

Further Reading: https://equity-insider.com/2025/11/21/the-mri-grade-disruption-hiding-in-plain-sight-why-the-smart-money-is-watching-ventripoint/

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