The Q and Chingari Partner for India's First Virtual Television Show Audition

The marketing campaign for Jurm Ka Chehra was designed to provide any digital content creator an opportunity and platform to feature their talent on TV. Chingari users were asked to upload their auditions to The Q in the form of show reels and monologues directly on the Chingari platform via the hashtag #talentkikhoj. With a strong and growing foothold in both the digital and television space, The Q aims to increasingly engage its fans with interactive and gamified content that involves them in the brand and the programming. Following this audition process, four Chingari users - The Girish from Nanded, Rubulrox from Assam, Pornima Garg from Lucknow, and Rajesh Singhal from Rajasthan are the winners who have bagged a role in the upcoming crime fiction show on The Q that will be hosted by Kinshuk Vaidya.

The Q and Chingari announced their content and marketing partnership in October of 2020 when Chingari experienced explosive growth following the ban of TikTok in India June, 2020. Chingari subsequently raised over $13 million USD in April 2021 with the lead investment coming from India based global leader in mobile entertainment, OnMobile [NSE India: ONMOBILE]. The Q channel on the Chingari platform now has over 325,000 subscribers.

Speaking on hosting a first of its kind audition and creating an opportunity for digital talent on mainstream television, Krishna Menon, COO, The Q said, " The Q has constantly leveraged the strength and reach of the digital ecosystem to keep audiences entertained and engaged at all times irrespective of platform. We have always ensured, we have a 'Zara Hatke' approach to everything we do. The digital space is constantly evolving and it is home to very talented creators who are truly deserving of greater recognition. At The Q we are always exploring new means to engage our fans within this ecosystem and help them bring their stories to The Q in ways that are fresh, unique, and compelling. Our association with Chingari is in line with our vision and we are thrilled with the response we have received on this direct outreach. We will continue to create more opportunities that will empower the digital creator ecosystem while creating content that will become synonymous with our brand at The Q."

Adding on the collaboration, Deepak Salvi – Co-Founder & COO, Chingari, stated "You never know where the next big creator will be spotted. He or she just needs to be identified. Collaborations are always a refreshing manner to bring out talent from diverse walks of life, irrespective of the platform. We are proud of our association with The Q and share their passion to offer such opportunities to our creators that can do justice to their talent and help them become rightfully famous. We look forward to creating many such refreshing opportunities for our creators going forward."

Hosted by Kinshuk Vaidya, Jurm Ka Chehra will create awareness about modern age crimes in society ranging from common day-to-day identifiable situations to more complex situations such as cybercrimes, and online frauds. The host Kinshuk Vaidya, will take viewers through unheard, strange and intriguing cases with every hourly episode thus making them more aware of such happenings in societies. A weekend treat for The Q viewers, Jurm ka Chehra will premiere on Saturday, September 4, 2021 with fresh new episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.

A preview of the series can be seen here: Jurm Ka Chehra Promo

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is India's leading influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

