The Q Adds 10 Million New TV Homes Via d2h

DISH TV Subsidiary To Expand Channel Reach Into Urban and Rural Hindi Speaking Markets

The Q Now Reaches 118 Million TV Homes

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, July 27, 2021 CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 118 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, has added d2h, one of the leading digital DTH service platforms in India. d2h provides television service to approximately 10 million households across India that will now have access to viewing The Q on channel 125.

The Q had previously announced in April 2021, a distribution agreement with DISH TV India Ltd., which grew the channel's reach to 100 million TV households. DISH TV owns multiple brands under its umbrella including d2h (Videocon). The merger of DISH TV and d2h/Videocon in March 2018 created one of India's largest DTH Satellite television service providers. On a combined basis they currently represent a market share of approximately 25% of the TV households in India receiving direct satellite service. With the addition of d2h, and the recently announced partnership with DEN and Hathaway, The Q now reaches approximately 118 million television households in India, an increase of 18% since April of 2021.

Curt Marvis, QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder added, "As we push ahead in our goal of building the leading youth focused Hindi General Entertainment brand in India, it is critically important to have the maximum amount of reach possible into key markets. With the addition of d2h, one of India's leading television platforms, we move closer to our goal. Over time, this new platform should provide more momentum for growth across brand building, ratings and revenue generation."

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language content brand, channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India's fastest growing youth entertainment brands averaging over 45 (GRP) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council...the Nielsen of India) for fifteen consecutive weeks beginning in April 2021. With a growing library of over 1100 programs, the channel reaches an audience of over 794 million via over 118 million television homes with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV, SitiNetworks, Den Networks, Hathway and d2h; and 676 million OTT, mobile and app based users via platforms including MX Player, JioTV, ShemarooMe, Snap, Chingari, Samsung TV Plus and Amazon Fire TV.

About QYOU Media.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is India's leading influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 794 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

