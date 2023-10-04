The Pumpkin Growers Receive $5,000 as Local Farmer Wins Lallemand "Hometown Roots" Contest

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Pumpkin Growers received a cheque for $5,000. Recently, Lallemand Plant Care announced Leader-area farmer Brendan Kuntz as the Saskatchewan winner of the second Hometown Roots Family Contest.

Kuntz was awarded the opportunity to select a hometown organization to receive a $5,000 donation from Lallemand.

Pictured (left to right): Saskatchewan Hometown Roots Contest winner Brendan Kuntz and son Barrett Kuntz, Chris Stimson from The Pumpkin Growers and Chris Zemlak with Lallemand Plant Care. (CNW Group/Lallemand Plant Care Canada)

"The Pumpkin Growers do just what their name says. Every year they put on a pumpkin growing contest – which is a lot of fun – and all the proceeds raised go back into the community," says Kuntz. "Being that we're a small town – a few thousand people – a little bit of fundraising goes a long way in our community. Thank you Lallemand for putting on this contest. We very much appreciate that the proceeds are going into our little community here."

The Hometown Roots Family Contest was designed by Lallemand to support rural roots by giving back to community-based organizations. It was first launched in 2022 and continued this year.

"Lallemand is proud to support the communities we call home," says Anne Favre, Strategic Marketing Director – USA & Canada, Lallemand Plant Care. "We recognize the important role communities play in shaping our lives and our families' lives. As such, we are pleased to bring back the Hometown Roots Family Contest for a second year. It is a unique way for retailers, growers, and their families to give back to their communities. We are thrilled to present this funding to the community of Leader."

During the contest, from November 2022 through May 2023, growers in the prairie provinces had the opportunity to enter by either purchasing Lallemand Plant Care inoculants, including LALFIX® START SPHERICAL Granule and LALFIX® PROYIELD LIQUID Soybean, or by writing an essay explaining what farming means to them and how they would leverage the funds to support their community.

Kuntz purchased his Lallemand inoculant from Pioneer Coop in Leader. Winners have also been selected in both Alberta and Manitoba.

