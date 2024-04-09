The province of Newfoundland and Labrador green lights World Energy GH2's Project Nujio'qonik

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has released World Energy GH2's Project Nujio'qonik from further Environmental Assessment following an intensive evaluation of the world's first Environmental Impact Statement for a fully-integrated, commercial scale wind-to-green hydrogen project.

The Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, has announced that Project Nujio'qonik has satisfied the provincial Environmental Assessment Act requirements, and is approved to proceed in accordance with a series of conditions and the issuance of requisite permits.

For the past 22 months, World Energy GH2 has been working with Stantec on the Environmental Assessment in accordance with provincial regulatory processes. The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and the subsequent Amendment include more than 30 baseline studies and environmental protection plans. Qalipu First Nation, a key partner in the project, also participated in the Environmental Assessment process through consultations and by conducting a Traditional Land and Resource Use Study.

A 27-member Environmental Assessment Committee, representing 18 provincial and federal government departments, evaluated the EIS and Amendment, and will continue to be engaged in monitoring Project Nujio'qonik as it advances and construction begins.

"Project Nujio'qonik continues to be one of the most advanced green hydrogen export projects under development, globally," said Sean Leet, Managing Director and CEO, World Energy GH2. "We appreciate the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's approach to conducting their due diligence over the past 22 months, and recognize the continued hard work required by government going forward as we all stand up this new industry. In support of advancing our project, and ensuring Newfoundland and Labrador seizes the opportunity at hand, we have made significant investments in the environmental process. We are committed to advancing our project responsibly and to building a world-class development that will benefit our province, its residents, our country, and will contribute to the global fight against climate change."

"Industry at home and around the world has been closely watching this decision," said John Risley, Chair, World Energy GH2. "Following a thorough, highly regulated environmental review process, this decision demonstrates that the province is committed to climate action. Newfoundland and Labrador has taken the necessary steps to solidify its position as a global leader in renewable green energy production. The province recognizes and understands the competitive pressures created by the green hydrogen subsidies embedded in the US Inflation Reduction Act and the rapidly emerging global demand for green fuels. They are doing the right thing for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and for Canadians. Project Nujio'qonik is a catalyst for the green energy industry in Atlantic Canada and around the world."

"Our next steps are to update our plans, as may be required, to meet specific conditions outlined by the province, and to finalize the initial permits required to begin early works construction," said Leet. "In parallel with our early works activities, we will continue to progress FEED (front-end engineering design) activities, confirm orders for additional long-lead items, and advance and execute offtake agreements as we work toward a final investment decision in early 2025."

Kyung-il Park, President and CEO of SK ecoplant, an investor in Project Nujio'qonik, commented: "We also appreciate the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's decision following its extensive and thorough due diligence and assessment process. This decision will provide significant momentum to the province's emerging renewable energy industry. As a key investor and an EPC partner for the project, we are committed to bringing new and meaningful opportunities by utilizing the abundant natural resources of Newfoundland and Labrador, while minimizing the environmental impact on the province and local communities. We will continue to work closely with various stakeholders in the communities to ensure that the project will be developed in a responsible and sustainable manner."

Project Nujio'qonik milestones:

June 2022 : Environmental Registration

: Environmental Registration August 23, 2022 : Canada – Germany Hydrogen Alliance signed at the Project Nujio'qonik site in Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador (NL)

: – Germany Hydrogen Alliance signed at the Project Nujio'qonik site in and (NL) September 2022 : MOUs signed with Qalipu First Nation and the Town of Stephenville

: MOUs signed with Qalipu First Nation and the November 2022 : Wind measurement campaign launched

: Wind measurement campaign launched March 2023 : Crown lands bid submitted

: Crown lands bid submitted May 2023 : SK ecoplant invested USD $50M in Project Nujio'qonik

: SK ecoplant invested USD in Project Nujio'qonik June 2023 : World Energy GH2 acquired the Port of Stephenville

: World Energy GH2 acquired the Port of July 2023 : Pre-FEED (front-end engineering design) completed

: Pre-FEED (front-end engineering design) completed August 2023 : Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) submitted

: Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) submitted August 2023 : Crown lands secured ~108,000 ha (~266,000 acres)

: Crown lands secured ~108,000 ha (~266,000 acres) September 2023 : Scholarships for College of the North Atlantic's green energy programs announced

: Scholarships for College of the North Atlantic's green energy programs announced December 2023 : One year of wind data achieved

: One year of wind data achieved January 2024 : First North American member of the ENERGY HUB Port of Wilhemshaven, Germany

: First North American member of the ENERGY HUB Port of Wilhemshaven, January 2024 : Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Amendment submitted

: Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Amendment submitted February 2024 : Export Development Canada (EDC), on behalf of the Government of Canada , signs a definitive agreement in connection with C$128M ( US$95M ) credit facility

: Export Development Canada (EDC), on behalf of the Government of , signs a definitive agreement in connection with ( ) credit facility April 2024 : Environmental assessment release

About World Energy GH2

World Energy GH2 is a Newfoundland and Labrador-based renewable energy partnership affiliated with World Energy LLC, one of the world's largest producers of green fuels. Project Nujio'qonik is a consortium of partners advancing a cost-effective, safety-focused green hydrogen/ammonia production facility on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Project Nujio'qonik aims to be Canada's first commercial green hydrogen/ammonia producer created from 3+ Gigawatts of wind energy in one of the world's best wind resource regions. Project Nujio'qonik's partners are CFFI Ventures, Columbus Capital, World Energy LLC, Horizon Maritime, and SK ecoplant. World Energy GH2 is committed to Truth and Reconciliation Call to Action 92 and is working to ensure that Indigenous communities gain long-term, sustainable benefits from Project Nujio'qonik. As an affirmation of this commitment, World Energy GH2 has signed an MOU with Qalipu First Nation and is incorporating a range of capacity-building activities designed to leave a legacy of prosperity and environmental excellence. https://worldenergygh2.com/

About SK ecoplant

The company is the environment and energy arm of SK Group and leading the group's future ESG business as a global environmental and energy company. By integrating AI and digital transformation into its entire value chain of the environmental business, SK ecoplant is upgrading its business and accelerating expansion of its operation to the global market from its global operation base in Southeast Asia. It has grown rapidly in the waste battery recycling sector and renewable energy sectors including hydrogen, fuel cells, offshore wind power and photovoltaic power. It is also committed to ESG-oriented management for sustainable growth, leading the efforts to solve global environmental and energy issues and achieve a circular economy for zero waste and net zero.

http://www.skecoplant.com

