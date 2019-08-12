The Prime Minister announces appointment to the Secretariat of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency

OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following appointment:

John Davies, currently Director General, National Security Policy Directorate, Public Safety Canada, becomes Executive Director, Secretariat of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, effective August 12, 2019.

