The Prime Minister announces a change in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Manon Brassard, currently President of the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, will also serve as Interim President of the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, effective August 12, 2021.

