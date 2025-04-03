The Port of Huntsville Marks Second Consecutive Year of Growth in Intermodal Transportation and Achieves One Million Lifts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- The International Intermodal Center (IIC) at the Port of Huntsville announces a second consecutive year of growth in cargo operations in 2024 and the best year since 2008 for rail lifts. The North Alabama inland port saw 22.3% more rail lifts in 2024 (33,745) than in 2023 (27,597). On March 19, 2025, the IIC surpassed a historic milestone of one million lifts.

"More than 400 companies trust our capabilities to provide timely and economical service that is vital to their operations," said Joey Ceci, Board Chair of the Port of Huntsville. "Phenomenal, double-digit growth like we have seen for the past two years validates this for us and encourages us to be an even better partner in the years to come."

The International Intermodal Center at the Port of Huntsville has served North Alabama and South Central Tennessee with comprehensive, high-quality intermodal services since 1986. Currently the only inland port in North Alabama, the Port of Huntsville provides a single-hub location specializing in receiving, transferring, storing and distributing international and domestic cargo via air, rail and highway. The intermodal complex is equipped with a five-mile rail spur connected to the Norfolk Southern Railroad mainline allowing easy access to ports on both East and West coasts of the United States.

"North Alabama continues to emerge as one of the nation's fastest-growing regions—with thriving industries from aerospace to automotive —and our results in 2024 highlight sustained momentum despite global supply chain disruptions," said Shawn Tureman, Vice President of Automotive & Intermodal Marketing for Norfolk Southern Corporation. "Building on a record-breaking year, our strengthened partnership with the Port of Huntsville is giving Alabama and Tennessee businesses seamless access to major U.S. seaports, and we've invested in enhancing our service product in this region. As we move into 2025, we're committed to delivering more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective intermodal solutions that accelerate speed to market and drive sustained regional growth."

Desirable, state-of-the-art amenities include a rail cargo terminal and ramp, U.S. Customs and Border Protection onsite, Foreign Trade Zone No. 83, and 436,000 square feet of air cargo warehouse and distribution facilities with 35,000 square feet of cold storage available. The Port of Huntsville is located alongside I-565 permitting convenient, uncongested access to the interstate highway system.

"Thanks to Norfolk Southern service and our collaboration with 14 steamship companies, rail traffic has grown steadily year over year," said Butch Roberts, CEO of the Port of Huntsville. "We have spent $230 million on air freight infrastructure and over $70 million on rail intermodal infrastructure. A prosperous future for HSV is ensured by these developments as well as the availability of first-rate facilities including a depot storage yard and U.S. Customs on site."

The International Intermodal Center at the Port of Huntsville has proudly connected the rapidly growing Huntsville community and the Tennessee Valley region with the rest of the world for 39 years – providing quality, multi-modal transportation to a diverse regional customer base – and stimulating its economic growth and development.

"Our partnerships with local government and community organizations have enabled us to collaborate closely and create the kind of economic growth and prosperity that cities across the nation are desirous of," Roberts said. "We are eager to keep working to provide even greater growth and employment opportunities in the areas we serve."

The Port of Huntsville is an inland port facility that is comprised of four operating entities – Huntsville International Airport (HSV), International Intermodal Center, Jetplex Industrial Park and Huntsville International Spaceport, and four contract operations including Foreign Trade Zone No. 83, a fixed base operator, the Four Points by Sheraton hotel and Sunset Landing Golf Course. The Port of Huntsville is governed by an Airport Authority with a five-member Board of Directors. Notable features of HSV include two parallel runways at 10,000 feet and 12,600 feet with a 5,000-foot separation allowing for simultaneous operations during instrument conditions. The International Intermodal Center (IIC) is an inland port of entry for both international air cargo flights and ocean containers arriving by rail. Adjacent to Huntsville International Airport and Jetplex Industrial Park, the IIC offers U.S. Customs & Border Protection Port Directors and Inspectors on site 24/7, on-site freight forwarders and customs brokers, public use Foreign-Trade Zone No. 83, and direct access to the interstate highway system. The IIC serves as a key logistics hub for receiving, transferring, storing and distributing international and domestic freight via air, rail, and highway. Learn more at portofhuntsville.com.

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as to major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

