The Podcast Exchange Joins Native Touch to Accelerate Canadian Podcast Advertising Growth

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Podcast Exchange (TPX), a leading full-service podcast advertising network in Canada, has been acquired by independent digital media advertising company Native Touch . The acquisition marks a pivotal moment for TPX as it enters a new phase of stability and growth at a time when Canadian podcast listening is becoming increasingly popular.

Together, Native Touch and TPX are poised to deliver measurable impact across Canada’s evolving media landscape. (CNW Group/Native Touch)

Podcast listenership in Canada is experiencing its strongest growth to date. Recent national studies show that more than 7 million Canadians listen to podcasts every month (19% YOY growth), with nearly half (46%) of Canadian adults identifying as monthly listeners. As podcasting becomes a cornerstone of Canada's local media landscape, listeners continue gravitating toward content that reflects their communities, interests, and regional identities.

TPX has long led Canadian podcast advertising with end-to-end support, a premium publisher network, and deep market expertise. Its roster includes major Canadian and global brands, exclusive BBC representation, and a strong focus on elevating local and national voices within the country's growing audio ecosystem.

Under the Native Touch umbrella, TPX will continue to operate as a standalone brand, maintaining its dedicated focus on podcast advertising sales, publisher partnerships, and content creation. Preserving its established identity allows TPX to build on its expertise while leveraging Native Touch's broader operational support and innovation framework.

"There is incredible momentum in Canadian podcasting. As TPX joins Native Touch, we're well positioned to bring even more value to brands and publishers looking to reach highly engaged and growing audiences." - Gwen O'Toole, Managing Director, TPX.

Native Touch's acquisition reflects the company's commitment to podcasting as a strategic channel and reflects the broader shift toward audio and on-demand content in Canada's media ecosystem. As Canadian listeners continue to turn to podcasts for local news, community stories, and culturally reflective content, brands are recognizing podcasting as a vital part of the modern media mix.

"TPX has established itself as the go-to partner for brands looking to reach Canadian podcast listeners. Their premium publisher relationships and advanced targeting capabilities makes them a critical player in the audio ecosystem. We're proud to support TPX as it enters its next phase of growth within the Native Touch family." - Saad Uddin, Co-Founder & CEO, Native Touch

Both companies are aligned in their vision for advancing Canadian media through transparency, innovation, and a deep understanding of audience behaviour. Together, Native Touch and TPX are poised to deliver measurable impact across Canada's evolving media landscape.

About Native Touch

Native Touch is Canada's leading Media Audience Experts, specializing in audience-first, data-driven advertising across mobile, CTV, DOOH, audio, and display. With Canada's largest opted-in mobile data set and deep expertise in omnichannel activation, Native Touch helps brands connect with Canadian audiences where they live, move, and spend.

About The Podcast Exchange

The Podcast Exchange (TPX) is Canada's leading podcast advertising network, providing end-to-end podcast advertising solutions for brands, agencies, and publishers. With exclusive partnerships across top tier shows and distributors, TPX connects advertisers with Canada's more than 7 million monthly podcast listeners through premium content, demographic precision, and curated campaign strategies. TPX also supports brands in creating original podcast content to deepen audience engagement.

SOURCE Native Touch

For more information or comments, please contact Alison Bounader at [email protected] or at (647) 533 5819.