The PHAZER Universe is Coming to Liquid Avatar with Integrated Multi-Media, Avatars and AR-Enhanced, Cinematic Collector NFTs

Apex Comics Group brings its iconic characters to the world of digital collectibles with virtual unveiling at WonderCon March 26 and 27th 2021.

TORONTO, VANCOUVER, ERIE, Penn. and NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID) (OTC:TRWRF) (FSE:4T51) Liquid Avatar Technologies, a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company together with ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF), an Augmented Reality platform company, reports that Oasis Digital Studios ("Oasis") is excited to announce that they have partnered with Apex Comics Group, founded by comic book industry veteran, Mariano Nicieza, to bring the PHAZER Universe and other published characters to Liquid Avatar as custom digital icons, integrated multi-media, Augmented Reality items and cinematic, AR enhanced Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). A sneak peek of the program will be made virtually on March 26th and 27th at Comic Con International's WonderCon.

Bringing images to life, Oasis is developing NFTs with cinematic quality, motion, sound, and special effects that make them true collectibles. Each Oasis Cinematic and AR Enhanced NFT will come complete with an Augmented Reality Experience through Liquid Avatar providing users the ability to showcase their NFTs in the virtual and real world. A cinematic trailer is available at the Oasis website – www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

The integrated campaign, expected to launch in early Spring, will feature a series of limited-edition collector cinematic and AR enhanced NFTs, Liquid Avatar digital icons available in the Liquid Avatar Marketplace, and a fully immersive cinematic and 3D global Augmented Reality scavenger hunt powered by ImagineAR. A pre-sale waiting list is available for prospective purchasers and collectors at the Oasis website – www.oasisdigitalstudios.com

"It's truly exciting and extremely gratifying to be partnered with Liquid Avatar and Oasis! The Apex Comics Group characters have come to life in prose-novels, comic books, trading cards and posters; Avatars, Augmented Reality, and cinematic NFTs will propel these characters to brand new levels!" stated Mariano Nicieza, Apex Comics Group President and creator of Phazer Universe.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from art, comic books and collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers. One of the main benefits of owning a digital collectible versus a physical collectible like a rookie card or a rare-minted coin is that each NFT contains distinguishing information that makes it both distinct from any other NFT and easily verifiable. This makes the creation and circulation of fake collectibles pointless because each item can be traced back to the original issuer.

ABOUT THE PHAZER UNIVERSE

This sci-fi action-adventure opus centers around Project: P.H.A.Z.E.R., a highly classified military project, created to study Alpha-Zachyon, a new type of energy and develop defenses against extraterrestrial invasion. Scientist Mark Moreno, head of the project, becomes the victim of a sabotaged experiment that sends him uncontrollably shifting through the time-stream where his altered molecular structure manifests different paranormal powers in every time-period he lands in. Hunted by a shape-shifting alien his daily existence is a fight for survival as he struggles to find a cure and return to the world he's left behind.

Along the way, he makes unlikely alliances with Blackray, a hybrid humanoid who can breathe underwater, Agent Three Zero, a special-forces operative with a unique armored suit that allows her to detect camouflaged extraterrestrial beings, and the Cosmic Raiders, a quartet of super-powered women.

The Blue Sultan, an insane terrorist with a hidden past is also pursuing the secrets of Alpha-Zachyon energy to further his own ambitions for world domination. His mad schemes threaten to destroy the Earth.

Mark Moreno's chase through countless time-periods culminates back on his present Earth with a final battle on the frozen wasteland of Antarctica, and the discovery of an ultimate, ancient weapon that could spell the end of mankind.

This is an exciting time for digital collectibles, avatars, digital identity augmented reality and NFTs," said David Lucatch, CEO "Oasis, together with Liquid Avatar and ImagineAR are spearheading the drive towards immersive experiences integrated with Blockchain technologies."

The Oasis AR Enhanced NFT experience will be available exclusively through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, which features the ability to create digital icons that allow users to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, and is available in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

About ImagineAR – www.imaginear.com

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. – www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN North America has a suite of revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar program, including KABN KASH a cash back and reward program that has over 400 leading online merchants and coming soon, an integrated offering engine. In Canada, KABN also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger banking" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

Oasis Digital Studios is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the US under the symbol "TRWRF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

