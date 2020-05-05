The performance of innovative enterprises: the key to economic recovery

MONTREAL, May 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Inno-centre is pleased to announce it has signed a contribution agreement with the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and that it will receive funding to support 35 of the best-performing companies. This initiative will support businesses during their crisis management and preparation for economic recovery.

While Quebec and Canadian SMEs are being hit hard by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's innovative companies will play a key role in the recovery. It's important to maintain their ability to bounce back and give them the tools they need to grow.

"Innovation will be key for many companies across the country as we exit the crisis," said Claude Martel, President, Inno-centre. "Their performance is our collective goal, as it will result in preserving many quality jobs and the development of innovative solutions and products that will help position Canada as a global innovator in a changing economy."

"Our on-the-ground experience tells us that technology SMEs need high-quality consulting services now more than ever to help them implement contingency measures to weather the storm and prepare for what comes after the pandemic," said Pierre Nelis, Vice-Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, Inno-centre. "We're very proud to help protect the innovative momentum of many Canadian SMEs."

About Inno-centre

For 30 years, Inno-centre has provided consulting services to innovative SMEs at various stages of their development. Boasting over 110 consultants, its team works throughout Quebec from its offices in Québec and Montreal. Known as the largest consulting accelerator for Quebec and Canada's innovative companies, Inno-centre's seasoned team leverages a wide range of sectoral expertise to support local companies in their growth projects. www.inno-centre.com

