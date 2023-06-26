The Parent Company Receives Approvals for Proposed Business Combination with Gold Flora

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company" or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM) (OTCQX: GRAMF), a leading consumer-focused California cannabis company, announced today that it has received the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Gold Flora. Conditional approval has also been received from the NEO Exchange in connection with the Business Combination and the listing of the common shares and warrants to purchase common shares of Gold Flora Corporation, the entity resulting from the Business Combination, subject to customary listing conditions.

As previously announced, holders of common shares of the Company voted in favor of, among other things, a special resolution to approve the Business Combination, at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The Business Combination is expected to close early in July 2023, following the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions.

Further information about the Business Combination is set forth in the proxy statement and management information circular of the Company dated May 12, 2023 (as supplemented on June 6, 2023 by way of a Form 8-K Report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")) (collectively, the "Proxy Statement"), a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

About The Parent Company

The Parent Company is a leading consumer-focused, vertically integrated cannabis company with twelve retail locations, one delivery hub and a curated product portfolio, including Monogram, Caliva, Mirayo by Santana and Cruisers.

The Parent Company is committed to leveraging its status to help build a more equitable cannabis industry. Its social equity venture fund aims to eliminate systematic barriers to entry and provide minority entrepreneurs with meaningful participation, growth, and leadership opportunities in the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis industry.

The Parent Company common shares are traded on NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol "GRAM" and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "GRAMF."

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects The Parent Company's current expectations regarding future events. The words "will", "expects", "intends", "believes" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's statements relating to the expected closing of the proposed Business Combination. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Parent Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions including the impact of increasing inflation, the continued significant price compression in flower and distillate oil in the California market, competition in both our wholesale and omni-channel retail channels, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. and Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in The Parent Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2023, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors Relating to the Transaction" in the Proxy Statement and the factors in the Company's periodic reports subsequently filed with the SEC and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Parent Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve The Parent Company of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of The Parent Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

