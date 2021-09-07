The Parent Company Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (NEO: GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF) (OTCPINK: GRMWF), today announced that the Company will participate in the Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference 2021 (Virtual), being held September 9, 2021. Management is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Formed in January 2021, The Parent Company is California's leading vertically integrated cannabis company. The company's three manufacturing facilities guarantee unparalleled access to high-quality, low-cost cannabis, while its vast wholesale distribution network of more than 450 California dispensaries, an unrivaled direct-to-consumer omnichannel platform, three consumer delivery hubs and five omni-channel retail locations, currently service approximately 70% of the largest legal cannabis market in the country. The Company's curated product portfolio includes eight of the most valuable and scalable brands in cannabis, including Monogram by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Caliva, Deli, Fun Uncle, and Mirayo, which sets the tone for The Parent Company's industry leadership in California and beyond.

In addition to its vast manufacturing infrastructure, consumer reach and cultural influence, The Parent Company is committed to using its resources and status to play a significant role in molding a more equitable cannabis industry. Its social equity ventures initiative, established by Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, was created to break down the systematic barriers Black and other minority entrepreneurs face as they endeavor to secure meaningful participation, growth and leadership in the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis industry.

Shares of The Parent Company common stock are traded on NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol "GRAM.U" and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "GRAMF".

www.theparent.co

For further information: Investor Contact: Rob Kelly, MATTIO Communications, [email protected]; Media Contact: Nike Communications, [email protected]

