THE PALETTA GROUP, ONE OF HALTON REGION'S OLDEST AND LARGEST FAMILY-OWNED REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANIES, RELAUNCHES UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP AS ALINEA GROUP

HAMILTON, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Having recently completed a transition to new ownership and leadership within the Paletta family, The Paletta Group of Companies is rebranding as Alinea Group Holdings Inc. Alinea, a latin word which means 'a new train of thought', reflects the new leaderships' embrace of fresh approaches to development while honouring the company's founding and early growth as a family business led by Pasquale (Pat) Paletta.

Alinea Group's focus will be accelerating the development of its significant inventory of land in the Halton and Hamilton Regions to meet the growing demand for industrial, commercial and residential infrastructure, with a careful eye to prudent environmental stewardship and community wellbeing.

"We are excited to expand and accelerate our development efforts in the region by thoughtfully aligning our commercial and philanthropic activity to promote sustainability," said Paul Paletta, President of Alinea Group. "Our goal at Alinea is to enhance prosperity within the communities and partner with innovative organizations, government leaders and community stakeholders who share the same goals."

The family business was founded in 1951 and grew from a single meat processing plant in Hamilton to become one of the largest land development companies in the Halton and Hamilton Regions. Well known for their philanthropic and business ventures the Paletta Family continues to forward innovative projects such as 1200 King Road, a multi-use community in Burlington.

"My brother Paul and I are proud to continue our father's legacy of building exciting and prosperous communities where people can live, work, play and flourish," said Michael Paletta, Vice President of Alinea Group. "We strive to have a positive, meaningful, and lasting influence on the human, built, and natural environments that we share."

