The Ontario Sewer & Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) commends the Ford Government's landmark commitment to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure

RICHMOND HILL, ON, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - OSWCA commends the Ford Government and the Ministry of Infrastructure (MOI) for their landmark commitment to enhance municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. Today's investment announcement of $625 million more for the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund, brings its total funding to $825 million. This represents a decisive step towards ensuring Ontario builds the necessary water and wastewater infrastructure to meet its housing growth targets.

"The funding allocated by the MOI will play a pivotal role in addressing the urgent needs of housing-enabling infrastructure across the province," said Patrick McManus, Executive Director of the OSWCA. "This substantial investment underscores the government's dedication to modernizing infrastructure, bolstering resilience, and facilitating the construction of more homes."

The Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund will help municipalities repair, rehabilitate and expand critical drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. With these new resources, municipalities are empowered to undertake crucial upgrades and expansions to their sewer and watermain networks. Enhanced infrastructure not only enriches residents' quality of life but also fosters economic growth and development by creating a more sustainable and attractive environment for businesses and investors.

"We want to thank Minister Surma and the Ford government for identifying and addressing one of the critical impediments to getting more housing built in the province," continued McManus. "This substantial allocation of funding for water and wastewater infrastructure will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the lives of both current and future residents of our province. We look forward to collaborating with the province and municipalities to ensure these funds are used effectively and efficiently to address our infrastructure needs."

OSWCA remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote the well-being and prosperity of our communities. We stand prepared to lend our expertise and resources to the successful execution of these vital infrastructure projects.

The Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) is a not-for-profit organization representing sewer and watermain construction contractors throughout the province of Ontario. It serves as a collective voice for its members in advocating for the interests of the sewer and watermain construction industry. www.oswca.org

