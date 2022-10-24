The OnePlus Nord N300 5G Launches in United States & Canada

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- OnePlus, a global technology brand, today announced the OnePlus Nord N300 5G will be available for purchase in the U.S. beginning on Thursday, November 3rd at 9AM ET. The OnePlus Nord N300 5G adds another high value device to the Nord series, at an affordable price point. By combining a suite of top tier specs such as a 6.56" high color gamut HD+ display at 90 Hz, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a 48 MP (main) and 2 MP (depth) rear camera arrangement, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G embodies the company's core belief of providing users with best-in-class technology at a great value.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G

OnePlus has seen tremendous success in North America with the Nord series. The OnePlus Nord N300's predecessor, the OnePlus Nord N200, is projected to reach 1.5 million sales by the end of 2022. In 2021, the N series as a whole sold over 2.5 million devices in the United States.

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus North America, said: "This device showcases our commitment to empowering our community with devices that offer incredible utility – all at an affordable price point. These days, consumers are focused on what brings them the best value, and delivering on that is incredibly important for OnePlus."

Premium Speed, Storage, and Snaps:

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G uses MediaTek's latest Dimensity 810 chipset, providing the device a superior processing power and speed. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 has a super-efficient 6nm chip and an octa-core with Arm Cortex-A76 cores up to 2.4GHz. While 64 GB ROM is the standard allotment of storage, OnePlus provides an option to expand this to up to 1 TB.

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G also sports a robust camera package, with a 48MP main camera and 2MP depth lens. The main camera utilizes our trademark Nightscape and EIS technology to ensure that even in low light and long exposure situations, pictures are sharp and clear. In addition, a 90 Hz, HD+ display means all the pictures and videos can be viewed in high quality.

Fast Charging in the Box:

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G reinforces our commitment to delivering efficient charging speeds to all our product lines. Each OnePlus Nord N300 5G will come with a 33W SUPERVOOC charger in the box, so customers can conveniently experience our fast charging immediately. With a 5,000 mAh capacity battery, users can minimize their charge times and maximize their phone functionality.

Pricing and Availability:

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G will be available for sale in the United States at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile beginning November 3 starting at USD $228.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com , or follow OnePlus on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and YouTube.

About MediaTek

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

