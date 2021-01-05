The OnePlus Nord N Series Packed with Premium Features will Arrive in North America on January 15th

Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus , said, " OnePlus' mission to share better technology with the world means that we strive to make cutting-edge technology more accessible to a wider range of users. The OnePlus Nord N Series represents the next step in our strategy to expand our smartphone offerings to more price points. Now even more users can get a burdenless experience without sacrificing quality ."

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: An accessible premium 5G experience

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G brings the power of 5G to more consumers along with a 90 Hz smooth display, Warp Charge 30T, and a high-quality quad-camera system. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G's snappy performance is powered by 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage, expandable by up to 512 GB for storing all your favorite apps, games, movies, and songs.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G features OnePlus' signature fast and smooth display experience with its beautiful 6.49'' FHD+ display and 90 Hz refresh rate. Whether you are gaming or watching videos, the smooth display and rich dual speakers offer an immersive experience. OnePlus' Warp Charge is one of the leading fast charging technologies in the industry, and is now made available for OnePlus Nord N10 5G users. The device supports Warp Charge 30T, which provides a day's power in just a half an hour.

5G is changing the way people use their smartphones. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G aims to make this next-generation connectivity accessible to more users with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 690 chipset powered by an Octa-core CPU.

The powerful rear quad-camera system on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G lets you capture the world around you in stunning detail. It comes with a 64 MP main lens and a 119-degree ultra-wide lens, along with dedicated macro and monochrome lenses. The device is also equipped with a front-facing 16 MP camera for high-quality selfies or video calls.

OnePlus Nord N100: Big on entertainment with a price that fits all

Designed for users that would like to enjoy a best-in-class smartphone experience, the OnePlus Nord N100 comes with a big display, big battery, and big storage at an affordable price. It sports a 6.52" immersive display with the power of dual stereo speakers. For long battery life, the OnePlus Nord N100 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charge.

Also big on performance, the OnePlus Nord N100 comes with 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of storage, running on a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 460 chipset and an Octa-core CPU. Expandable storage is optional through a MicroSD card slot to store more of what you love. The Nord N100 comes with a 13 MP main camera, a bokeh lens that helps generate portrait photos, and a macro lens for a dynamic shooting experience.

Both the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 come pre-installed with OxygenOS 10.5 for a flagship-level fast and smooth software experience. OxygenOS offers features such as Dark Mode, Zen Mode, and a full set of customization options that let users tweak everything from icon shapes to accent colors. Designed to be ultra-fast and smooth, OxygenOS has nearly 300 powerful software optimizations to deliver the ultimate smartphone experience.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100 will be available for sale in the United States and Canada on OnePlus.com beginning Friday, January 15, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. Pre-sale will begin on Friday January 8, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. The e-commerce pricing is as follows:

Model name RAM ROM Colors Price Sales

channel OnePlus Nord

N10 5G 6 GB 128 GB

(+expandable

memory) Midnight Ice $299.99 – USD $389.00 – CAD oneplus.com OnePlus Nord

N100 4 GB 64 GB (+

expandable

memory) Midnight Frost $179.99 – USD $239.00 – CAD oneplus.com

OnePlus is also excited to announce that both devices will be available in the U.S. via T-Mobile and Metro® by T-Mobile as the exclusive wireless partner. This is a new milestone for OnePlus as these are the first OnePlus devices available in the prepaid market bringing more affordable options (prepaid and postpaid) for wireless customers to tap into T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N10 will also be available for pre-orders starting Friday, January 8th at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

