The OIM Group Announces Appointment of Damon Knights as Senior Vice President

MONTREAL, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The OIM Group ("OIM"), one of North America's fastest-growing mortgage and financial services organizations, announced today the appointment of Damon Knights as Senior Vice President and Group Head-Residential Lending.

Mr. Knights joins OIM from a major Canadian financial institution, where he most recently served as Vice President, Sales and Distribution, Personal Banking, based in Toronto. In this role, he led national sales and distribution within the organization's personal banking division, working closely with mortgage brokers, financial advisors, and strategic partners across Canada to drive growth and strengthen distribution channels.

With more than two decades of experience in banking, lending, and financial services, Mr. Knights has built a strong reputation for leadership, relationship-driven growth, and championing the mortgage broker channel. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership roles spanning sales, operations, product strategy, and distribution.

Recognized throughout the industry for his collaborative leadership style and commitment to broker success, Mr. Knights has been instrumental in driving national growth initiatives, strengthening lender-broker relationships, and supporting innovation within Canada's evolving mortgage landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Damon to The OIM Group as Senior Vice President," said Teddy Kyres, Chief Executive Officer of The OIM Group, which has a network of over 800 agents across North America. "Damon brings an exceptional depth of industry knowledge, a proven track record of leadership, and a genuine passion for supporting brokers and driving meaningful growth. His vision, relationships, and experience will play a critical role as we continue expanding our footprint across North America and investing in innovative solutions for our broker network."

In his new role, Mr. Knights will oversee strategic growth initiatives across The OIM Group and its affiliated brands - Indi, Orbis, and IMN - as well as lead the organization's in-house lending arm, Swyft Mortgage. He will focus on national expansion, strengthening lender partnerships, driving operational excellence, and further reinforcing the organization's broker-first approach.

"I'm incredibly excited to join The OIM Group at such a transformative time for the organization and the mortgage industry as a whole," said Mr. Knights. "OIM has is building an outstanding reputation for innovation, entrepreneurial leadership, and unwavering broker support. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and the broader network to continue building on that momentum and creating even greater opportunities for brokers across Canada and beyond."

The appointment marks a significant milestone for OIM as the organization continues its rapid expansion and reinforces its position as a leading independent mortgage and financial services network in North America.

About The OIM Group

The OIM Group is a leading North American mortgage platform focused on empowering mortgage professionals through innovative technology, strategic partnerships, operational support, and industry-leading growth opportunities. Through its network of affiliated brands and brokerages, OIM supports thousands of mortgage professionals across North America with a commitment to service excellence, collaboration, and innovation.

SOURCE The OIM Group

Media Contact: The OIM Group, Marketing & Communications Department, [email protected]