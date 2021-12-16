The Official Launch Of Petty-boii Swimwear Puts A Whole New Spin On Sexy

"This has sexy written all over it."

Sean's work has been recognized in an array of magazine publications such as the cover of Playboy, GMARO Mag, Voyage LA, Picton, EVON and many more.

According to the Petty-boii design team, the two most important things to create top-quality swimwear are the feel and the fit.

"We've put a lot of work into this product launch. You can wear these bathing suits comfortably for hours. Whether it's a one-piece suit or bikini top or bottom, we definitely got the flirty-fun look covered and our swimwear literally feels like a second skin."

Truth be told, the idea of Petty-boii was inspired by being on the losing end of a love triangle. How did this motivate the birth of a swimwear line?

Here are the deets you need to know:

1) His partner often talked about being an ambassador for a popular swimwear line and dreamed about owning her own line altogether.

2) After humiliating his close "friend" at a party for his betrayal, his friend called him a "petty boy" for confronting him publicly.

The situation was ripe for poetic justice.

Why not deal with hurt, pain and torment by redirecting the negative into a positive?

Petty-boii is a celebration of self-expression and embracing what life throws at you. It reinforces the decision to see the glass half full from every possible angle.

When asked if Petty-boii is a story of revenge, Austin Kirkey, CEO, just smiles and says:

"Call me petty."

