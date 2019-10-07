The OACIQ unveils an all-digital guide for homebuyers

BROSSARD, QC, Oct. 7, 2019 CNW Telbec/ - The Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec (OACIQ), the authority of real estate brokerage in Quebec, has recently conducted a survey1 that revealed that only 39% of respondents felt well prepared to buy their first home. In addition, 70% of respondents found at least one step of their transaction complex. To help consumers who enlist the services of a real estate broker gain a better understanding of each step of their transaction through which they will be guided by their broker, the OACIQ today unveils the all-new version of the Buyer's Guide.

"We have completely reviewed and improved our Buyer's Guide to respond concretely to consumers' desire to be even better informed. Now, consumers have at their disposal an online tool that will guide them step by step through each stage of the process of purchasing a home, an income property or a condo," says OACIQ Vice-President of Communications Sofy Bourret.

It contains, among other things, specific content on the duties and obligations of the real estate broker, the forms to be used, the pre-purchase inspection and the process of taking possession of the property. It also includes the public protection mechanisms set out in the Real Estate Brokerage Act that apply only when dealing with a real estate broker.

"Becoming an owner is an important decision, and by disseminating this guide, the OACIQ is making every effort to promote a smooth and secure real estate transaction," concludes Sofy Bourret.

About the OACIQ

The OACIQ ensures the protection of members of the public who enlist the services of real estate and mortgage brokerage professionals governed by the Real Estate Brokerage Act. It is a member of the Real Estate Regulators of Canada (RERC), an organization that brings together all Canadian regulators in the area of real estate brokerage, building inspection, and co-ownership property management for some provinces.



1 Panel web survey with 1,509 Quebec adults, conducted by SCOR from March 6 to 18, 2019.

SOURCE Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec (OACIQ)

For further information: For interviews or more information: Benjamin Gagnon / Marie-Ève Bellemare-Tessier, 438-494-1210 / 450-462-9800, ext. 8693, medias@oaciq.com

Related Links

http://www.oaciq.com/

