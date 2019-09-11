The OACIQ reacts to a report about the relationship between building inspectors and some real estate brokers

BROSSARD, QC, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a report broadcast on TVA Gatineau-Ottawa yesterday evening about possible allegations of collusion between building inspectors and real estate brokers, the Organisme d'autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec (OACIQ) reiterates that any form of conflict of interest is not tolerated and ensures to take action in the event of a violation to the Real Estate Brokerage Act. All real estate brokers are subject to strict ethical obligations. Any real estate broker who commits such an offence is liable to a licence revocation and severe fines.

In order to protect the public, the Real Estate Brokerage Act and its regulations state that the real estate broker may furnish a list of more than one professional or building inspector meeting the requirements set out in the regulation (section 81 of the Regulation respecting brokerage requirements, professional conduct of brokers and advertising).

"As the authority of real estate brokerage in Quebec, the OACIQ reiterates that the Real Estate Brokerage Act exists to protect members of the public who deal with a broker in their transaction. Any broker who fails to meet his ethical obligations is subject to sanctions," says OACIQ President and Chief Executive Officer Nadine Lindsay.

Supervision of building inspectors

Building inspection must be quickly overseen by a competent authority. With this in mind, the OACIQ, which has been advocating for such supervision for more than 10 years, reaffirms its support for the government's desire to better regulate building inspection as stipulated in Bill 16, currently under study at the National Assembly. Our organization had expressed its positions on the matter in a parliamentary committee last May.

"The OACIQ invites consumers to contact our information centre Info OACIQ for any questions or to report any possible violation to the Act," concludes Nadine Lindsay.



About the OACIQ

The OACIQ ensures the protection of members of the public who enlist the services of real estate and mortgage brokerage professionals governed by the Real Estate Brokerage Act. It is a member of the Real Estate Regulators of Canada (RERC), an organization that brings together all Canadian regulators in the area of real estate brokerage, building inspection, and co-ownership property management for some provinces.

