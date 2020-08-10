The Nordstrom One-Of-A-Kind Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Of The Year

A SALE LIKE NO OTHER This is the sixth year Canadian customers have been able to enjoy the celebrated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Every year during the event, Nordstrom brings customers deals on the best brands and hottest trends, as well as everyday essentials. New this year in response to customer demand – the sale will feature an expanded assortment of loungewear, activewear and cozy home items to accommodate stay-at-home life. Women will find brands like Nike, Adidas, Sweaty Betty and Alo, as well as Veronica Beard, Vince, Free People, Avec Les Filles and more, many of them with items under $100. For a little self-care, customers will find hundreds of beauty and wellness exclusives from brands like La Mer, Le Labo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Tilbury and Beautybio. For men, top brands include Nike, Adidas, Champion, Vince, AG Jeans, Paige and more. In home, the company is excited to feature brands like Barefoot Dreams, Nordstrom At Home, Rachel Parcell, Ugg and more. And don't forget – Anniversary Sale is also the best time to shop exclusive Nordstrom Made brands for the entire family, including Treasure & Bond, 1901, Tucker + Tate, BP., Halogen, Zella and Nordstrom Home. There's something for everyone! To access the Anniversary Sale press kit, including image galleries per category, click HERE .

"While shopping may look a little different right now, one thing that isn't changing is our commitment to making this year's Anniversary Sale a great event for our customers," said Pete Nordstrom, President and Chief Brand Officer. "Anniversary Sale is a one-of-a-kind event, featuring new product offerings at limited time savings. We have worked to ensure selection, safety, accessibility and convenience however customers choose to shop with us."

NEW THIS YEAR

Anniversary Sale on Nordstrom.ca: For the first time, Nordstrom Canada is pleased to expand the Anniversary Sale to customers across the country through the recently launched Canadian e-commerce site. Get the details here on Nordstrom.ca/browse/anniversary-sale

For the first time, is pleased to expand the Anniversary Sale to customers across the country through the recently launched Canadian e-commerce site. Get the details here on Nordstrom.ca/browse/anniversary-sale Free Coffee for Nordy Club Members: Nordy Club members can stop by any Nordstrom restaurant or Ebar for a complimentary cup of brewed coffee while they shop the Anniversary Sale.

Nordy Club members can stop by any Nordstrom restaurant or Ebar for a complimentary cup of brewed coffee while they shop the Anniversary Sale. Glam Up Virtual Beauty Events: Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West's task during Anniversary sale is to collaborate with the company's buyers and brands to bring to life the most exciting offers in beauty, including one-of-a-kind gift sets and jumbo sizes that are exclusive to Nordstrom. Beginning August 3 visit here to learn more about exciting GLAM UP virtual events that Autumne and her team are hosting August 19-30 to share their latest tips and tricks with customers.

OUR COMMITMENT TO HEALTH & SAFETY

Due to COVID – 19, this year Nordstrom moved Anniversary Sale event dates from July to August. Customer health and safety continue to be the priority, which is why Nordstrom is increasing cleaning and safety measures throughout the company, implementing daily employee health checks, and limiting the number of people in stores, in addition to a number of other practices. To learn more about what the company is doing to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees, please visit the Nordstrom Now blog.

SERVICES TO SHOP ON YOUR TERMS

Our priority is always the health of our employees, customers and communities. This year that means serving customers in new ways, whether that's online with complimentary virtual styling appointments and free standard shipping every day, through contactless curbside pickup or in-store with updated health and safety measures. The company wants to make its Anniversary Sale as easy, convenient and personal as possible through services like:

Contactless curbside services

In-store online order pickup

In-store and virtual styling appointments

Free standard shipping and returns

Learn more at Nordstrom.ca/browse/services

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 354 stores in 40 states, including 100 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and five Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Adey

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

416.254.2569

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nordstrom.com

