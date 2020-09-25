The Moresby Group places No. 47 on The Globe and Mail's second-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Moresby Group is pleased to announce it placed No. 47 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. The Moresby Group earned its spot with three-year growth of 1,154%.

"This is a great achievement and is a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our team," says Mitch Cohen, CEO of The Moresby Group. "While we are proud of this accomplishment and the progress we've made over the past few years, we're confident that the best is yet to come."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Moresby Group

The Moresby Group was founded with a single mission: To build the best Supply Chain team on earth, and to deploy that team to help clients create value when failure is not an option. We're well on our way to achieving that goal. Since our inception in 2016, we have built an enviable team of Supply Chain professionals with diverse backgrounds, and have been entrusted by clients worldwide. We execute with speed and precision, and we deliver results.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

