MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montreal Baseball Group continues to work on the development of the sister city project, in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Rays, and with the assistance of several advisors in architecture, economic development, tourism, culture, sustainability and societal benefits. The design and development of the Wellington Basin site and adjacent spaces will propose a conscientious, responsible and innovative project in order to integrate a new sports and community complex that will transform a strategic area of Montreal into an attractive living environment.

Given the important work that remains to be done, Stephen Bronfman would like to clarify that no announcement concerning the project is scheduled for November 7, nor in the following days or weeks. "We must continue our rigorous work until we can share a comprehensive and inclusive vision that we believe will garner community support".

SOURCE Montreal Baseball Group

