The Miss Vickie's® brand Launches Italian-Inspired Flavours, as part of new Ristoranti Series

Three limited-time flavours hit shelves across the country today, celebrating culinary collaborations with Iconic Italian restaurants in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Miss Vickie's brand's new Ristoranti Series is a love letter to some of the best Italian restaurants in Canada. Now available in grocery and retail stores nationwide, this new line of kettle cooked potato chips is inspired by signature dishes from locally beloved restaurants, bringing a taste of authentic Italian cuisine to Miss Vickie's fans across the country.

Instantly recognizable, known in culture for elevating the everyday, and backed by consistent quality over time – Miss Vickie's has collaborated with like-minded Italian restaurants in Canadian cities, including Pizzeria Badiali in Toronto, Nora Gray in Montreal and Ask For Luigi in Vancouver, to create three new limited-time flavours. The series line-up includes:

Miss Vickie's® Vodka Sauce Pizza flavoured kettle cooked potato chips

One bite, and you're in line for one of the best slices at Pizzeria Badiali in Queen West, Toronto, to enjoy creamy tomato sauce, cheese, and oregano, on a potato chip that captures the essence of a woodfire pizza.

Miss Vickie's® Cacio e Pepe flavoured kettle cooked potato chips

Transport to Ask for Luigi – a Railtown, Vancouver favourite – through a perfect balance of sharp, creamy cheese and black pepper, resembling the flavours of the classic pasta dish.

Miss Vickie's® Spicy Pepperoncini & Focaccia flavoured kettle cooked potato chips

The potato chip adaptation of Nora Gray's signature Focaccia Maison brings you to a cozy table in Griffintown, Montreal, delivering flavours of spicy pepperoncini, tangy sweet onion, and notes of sourdough focaccia.

To ensure authenticity, the brand's Research & Development and Culinary teams collaborated with these renowned restaurants, conducting in-depth tastings and carefully analyzing each dish's signature flavour and seasoning notes. PepsiCo chefs developed and refined the seasoning blends, testing various iterations to deliver a true-to-dish taste experience in every Miss Vickie's potato chip.

From the sharp, creamy cheese and black pepper notes of a classic Cacio e Pepe to the tangy sweetness of pepperoncini with sourdough focaccia, to the rich, woodfire essence of vodka sauce pizza - the new flavours reflect the depth and balance that define Italian cooking.

"It's a culinary dream to bring together beloved Italian dishes with the unmistakable crunch of Miss Vickie's," says Lisa Allie, Senior Director, Marketing, PepsiCo Foods Canada. "This new series is a celebration of Canadian culinary culture, and we're so proud to bring Canadians something special to enjoy across the country."

"Being able to partner with a homegrown Canadian brand like Miss Vickie's to bring the flavour of our bestselling pizza across the country has been an incredible opportunity," says Ryan Baddeley, Owner of Pizzeria Badiali. "The iconic vodka sauce & Sicilian spices come through perfectly, and we can't wait for Canada to try it."

Miss Vickie's kettle cooked potato chips are proudly crafted in Canada, and the three new flavours from the Miss Vickie's Ristoranti Series will be available at most retailers near you.

About Miss Vickie's®

Since 1987, Miss Vickie's has been making kettle cooked potato chips for Canadians to enjoy using quality ingredients to create their signature flavours and crunch. Under the PepsiCo Foods Canada portfolio, the Miss Vickie's brand is constantly innovating, and carefully mastering new flavours that Canadians love. Miss Vickie's kettle cooked potato chips are proudly crafted in Canada. To learn more about the brand, visit www.missvickies.ca .

