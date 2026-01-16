The Manukhov Group transitions to Raymond James to broaden its platform and elevate client service

Transitioning to an independent firm enhances flexibility, broadens resources, and ensures lasting support for clients.

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Manukhov Group, led by Igor Manukhov, announced today that it is transitioning its wealth management practice to Raymond James Ltd.

The transition is intended to strengthen what the team can deliver while preserving what clients value most: the same advisory team, the same long-term, disciplined approach, and a continued focus on thoughtful planning and risk management through changing markets.

With over $100 billion in client assets in Canada, Raymond James Ltd. operates as an independent firm. For The Manukhov Group, the move adds flexibility to build and evolve its practice outside a one-size-fits-all corporate model. It also expands access to resources and tools designed to support more sophisticated needs over time, including deeper investment support and broader retirement, tax and estate planning capabilities.

Client assets will be held at Raymond James Ltd., which is regulated by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is a Member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

"Independence matters when you're building plans that have to fit real lives, it's not a one-size-fits-all model," said Igor Manukhov. "Raymond James gives us greater flexibility to grow our team and elevate our services as needs evolve, with broader tools to support investment, tax and estate planning. We're grateful for our clients' trust, and we remain committed to the same disciplined approach."

About Raymond James Ltd.

Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is Canada's largest independent financial services firm, providing comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services to individuals and institutions for nearly 25 years. With over C$100 billion in assets under administration, more than 520 independent advisors and 2,000 associates across 170 branches and offices, we are dedicated to putting clients first, thinking long-term, acting with integrity, and valuing independence. Committed to community accountability, we raised $1.5 million for 525 charities in 2024 and have donated over C$13 million since establishing the Raymond James Canada Foundation in 2012. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

SOURCE The Manukhov Group

Slava Gravets, [email protected], 877-668-5519