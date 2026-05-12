The Manta Resort Unveils New Underwater Room on Pemba Island, Marking Next Chapter in Ocean Tourism

PEMBA ISLAND, Tanzania, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Manta Resort today announces the launch of its newly reimagined Underwater Room, offering guests and media a first opportunity to experience a new generation of underwater hospitality in the waters off Pemba Island, the lesser-known sister island of Zanzibar.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/themantaresort/9398051-en-unveils-new-underwater-room-pemba-island

Aerial footage shows the Underwater Room at The Manta Resort at night. The floating wooden structure sits in open ocean, its underwater lights illuminating marine life visible from the bedroom located three metres below the surface. Speed Speed PEMBA ISLAND, Tanzania — Tropical fish swim past the bedroom window of the Underwater Room at The Manta Resort, where guests sleep three metres below the surface of the Indian Ocean. (PRNewsfoto/The Manta Resort)

The new structure is the 3rd generation of the concept, building on one of the world's earliest underwater hotel concepts, first introduced in 2001 as Utter Inn in Sweden and then in 2013 as The Manta Underwater Room in Tanzania.

After more than a decade of operation, the original Manta Underwater Room has now been fully submerged and carefully placed as part of the nearby reef, where it will continue its life as part of the marine ecosystem within the resort's protected, replenishment area.

The new Underwater Room, developed by Genberg Underwater Hotels, has been built on twelve years of operational experience, with improvements across design, materials and systems to ensure long-term performance, safety and guest comfort in a marine environment.

Beyond the experience itself, the project reflects a broader approach to tourism. Through collaboration with the tourism division of Blue Alliance, all proceeds from the Underwater Room are directly channeled to supporting coral reef restoration, environmental monitoring, and community programs linked to sustainable fishing and local livelihoods.

Located in the Pemba Channel in the western Indian Ocean, one of East Africa's most ecologically significant marine areas, the Underwater Room allows guests to observe reef life at close range, offering a direct connection to the ocean environment that also supports conservation awareness.

"The underwater room has shown that a very small footprint can still create meaningful impact. This project has always been about more than just creating a unique place to stay. It shows how tourism and innovation, when carefully managed, can contribute to protecting marine ecosystems and supporting coastal communities", said Matt Saus, CEO and co-founder, The Manta Resort.

About The Manta Resort

Located on Pemba Island, Zanzibar, The Manta Resort pioneers responsible island hospitality. Since 2013, its iconic Underwater Room has united tourism innovation and marine conservation. The next generation has arrived, the experience continues beneath the Indian Ocean – regenerative tourism in its purest form. themantaresort.com

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SOURCE The Manta Resort

For more information and press accreditation, please contact: William Möller, Press Contact, The Manta Resort, +46 733 22 99 99, [email protected]