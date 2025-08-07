The Make-A-Wish Hope Run Returns to Edmonton to Help Grant Life-Changing Wishes

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Make-A-Wish Hope Run is returning to Emily Murphy Park on Sunday, September 14, 2025, and the Edmonton community is invited to lace up their sneakers for a fun-filled 5K run/walk that helps grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Since launching in 2016, the Hope Run has raised over $340,000, funding approximately 34 wishes for children across Alberta. This year, the event aims to raise $70,000 — enough to grant 7 more life-changing wishes.

This year, participants can enjoy a full lineup of fun, free offerings:

Massages from Athletes Choice

Non-alcoholic beer from Sea Change Brewing Co. + BRiiNE electrolyte samples

Lattes from YEG Cappuccino Service

Kind Ice Cream + snacks and refreshments

Live DJ sets to keep the energy high before and after the run

"The Hope Run is more than a feel-good community event - it's a powerful way to create lasting impact," said Jen Garden, Chapter Director at Make-A-Wish Canada. "Wishes aren't just nice to have - they're essential to the healing journey. Research shows that wishes help reduce stress and anxiety, build resilience, and even improve health outcomes. In fact, 95% of medical providers say wishes improve a child's emotional and physical health, and 91% of parents believe their child had a better chance of surviving because of their wish. Every dollar raised brings hope - and hope is a vital part of healing."

All proceeds from the Hope Run go directly to Make-A-Wish Canada, where every $10,000 raised grants approximately one wish. The run welcomes participants of all ages and fitness levels - whether you're walking, running, fundraising, or cheering from the sidelines, you're helping transform lives.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Where: Emily Murphy Park at 10:00AM

Emily Murphy Park at Distance: 5K (run or walk at your own pace)

(run or walk at your own pace) Early-Bird Registration: $25 (kids under 12 can sign-up for free!)

(kids under 12 can sign-up for free!) Register or Donate: www.makeawish.ca/Hoperun2025

About Make-A-Wish Canada



Make-A-Wish Canada creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. With thousands of Canadian children waiting for their wish, the organization is committed to bringing the power of a wish to every eligible child.

For interviews, photos, or more information, please contact: Kelly Scragg, Race Director, [email protected]