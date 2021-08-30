From September 1 to 30, Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot will be raising funds to support 235 local organizations

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, is bringing back its Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign starting September 1. Over a period of 30 days, customers of participating stores will be invited to make donations at the cash register in support of the local cause selected by their store. This year, 8 of the network's distribution centres, as well as 71 RONA affiliated dealer stores will join the Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores to support 235 non-profit organizations or public schools across the country. At the end of the campaign, Lowe's Canada will match 50% of the funds raised by the 311 participating locations, up to $2,000 per store.