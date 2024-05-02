The Little Potato Company Ltd. unveils innovative packaging facility in Alberta

NISKU, AB, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Little Potato Company Ltd., (The Little Potato Company) North America's leader in little potatoes, celebrated the grand opening of its innovative, sustainable potato packaging facility in Nisku today. This momentous occasion signifies not only the expansion of the company's operations but also underscores its steadfast commitment to enhancing global food quality.

Spanning an impressive 240,000 square feet, the new facility represents a $39.5 million investment and is strategically located in the Nisku Business Park. This location was chosen for its proximity to exceptional agricultural regions, dedicated family growers, efficient transportation networks, and a skilled workforce.

The new facility showcases pioneering technology that revolutionizes the way little potatoes are washed, sorted and packaged, prioritizing eco-friendly processes. With a substantial reduction in carbon footprint and waste, The Little Potato Company is at the forefront of steering the industry toward a more sustainable future in food production. Notably, one-fourth of the facility's energy is generated by 3,288 solar modules, marking the second largest privately funded rooftop microgenerator in Alberta. Additionally, a state-of-the-art water recycling system has been installed, allowing the facility to recycle water used in washing little potatoes. This groundbreaking system significantly reduces water usage, lowers operational expenses, and boosts both the value and safety of our products.

With the capacity to process approximately 125 million pounds of little potatoes annually, the facility is poised to set new industry standards. Roughly 70 percent of this capacity will be used for export sales, primarily to the United States. The project received support from the Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit program of the Government of Alberta, contributing $1.3 million. This initiative is designed to bolster local businesses, driving economic growth and diversification in the province.

Angela Santiago, CEO, and Co-Founder of The Little Potato Company, expressed her heartfelt gratitude and enthusiasm about this milestone, stating "Today is more than an opening; it's a promise to our community and the planet. What started as a humble dream has blossomed into a global endeavor dedicated to sustainably nourishing and feeding the world better, one little potato at a time. Our innovative facility is built with future generations in mind. We are ensuring that we lead in eco-friendly production to meet growing demand for families wanting to serve delicious and nutritious whole food quickly."

The grand opening celebration welcomed esteemed business leaders, project partners, media representatives, and elected officials. The event featured congratulatory speeches and an exclusive tour showcasing The Little Potato Company's innovative technologies and processes.

About The Little Potato Company Ltd.:

Founded in 1996 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada by Angela Santiago and her father Jacob van der Schaaf, the company has been the leader in the breeding, growing, and marketing of little potatoes. A delicious, fresh whole food grown on family farms, the company's proprietary colourful little potatoes can be found in more than 20,000 retailers across the United States and Canada. These popular little potatoes are sold pre-washed with no peeling required and can be cooked in just five minutes.

