The Laundry Lady: Award Winning Women Owned and Operated Business Launches in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Laundry Lady is launching in Canada, bringing people together through a first-of-its-kind peer to peer service that helps families manage their busy lives while offering flexible jobs to others.

With over 450 contractor teams already providing laundry cleaning services in Australia and New Zealand, TheLaundry Lady is launching in Vancouver and Toronto in November.

"We're so excited to bring The Laundry Lady to the Canadian market and help families and budding entrepreneurs! It's so rewarding to see people earn an income without sacrificing family time." ~Susan Toft, Founder and CEO

The business began in Australia in 2012, when new mom Susan Toft was working in a corporate career and felt overwhelmed. One day she walked past her spare room piled high with laundry and had the idea to create a business doing laundry. She started servicing her local community and TheLaundry Lady was born.

A major success on the TV series Shark Tank Australia in 2023, TheLaundry Lady received a record-breaking $1 million dollar investment offer from Robert Herjavec (Dragon's Den), and has also won numerous prestigious awards celebrating excellence in women in business, technology, innovation, online entrepreneurship, and women-led enterprises.

The Laundry Lady is Canada's 1st peer to peer mobile laundry service and offers something unique. Not only can customers order cleaning, folding, and ironing with door to door service, but it also provides flexible work opportunities for contractors--people interested in doing laundry for others by building their own home business.

With the freedom to break away from the 9-5 grind and manage their own schedules, contractors can earn $270-$2,700 CDN per week. Contractors are also supported with a market first--TimeBoss--a comprehensive software platform which seamlessly integrates every part of the service lifecycle.

Founder and CEO Susan Toft runs the business with her Marketing Manager, Jayne McIntyre, and is a proud champion of women, providing them with opportunities for flexibility, financial independence, personal empowerment, and more time.

The Laundry Lady officially launches in Canada in Vancouver at The National Women's Show on Nov. 8 & 9 and in Toronto at The National Women's Show Nov. 21-23.

Susan Toft is a finalist in three categories in the Women Changing the World Awards - Americas 2025: Women in Tech, Entrepreneur of the Year, and Rural and Regional. Toft will also be a guest speaker at the WCW Awards Summit in Vancouver on Nov. 6 at the Hilton Vancouver Downtown.

