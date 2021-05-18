The Launch of Crurated, a New Membership-Based Wine Community

Founder Alfonso de Gaetano, who brings over a decade of experience at Google, dreamed up the concept for Crurated because he wanted to create a community of fellow connoisseurs that could discover, learn about and acquire wine from the hands of the estates themselves. "Building a community between like-minded people will be at the core of Crurated's road map," De Gaetano says.

In addition to the wealth of wine knowledge from experienced fine-and-rare wine experts like Crurated's Chief Strategy Officer, Christy Erickson, Crurated applies advanced technology to provide the greatest possible customer experience. Bottles feature a unique blockchain technology that tracks wine from the second it leaves the domaine's doors. Members also receive complimentary storage at Crurated's professional, temperature- and humidity-controlled warehouse in Burgundy. But where the platform really shines is the selection of bottles that are hand-picked from the cellars, offering members the chance — and access — to purchase young and library vintages from sought-after wineries.

Crurated will offer three membership tiers:

Connoisseur: Entry-level membership, offering curated mixed-case discovery offers from top winemakers around the world and access to exclusive single-lot auctions of old vintages

Entry-level membership, offering curated mixed-case discovery offers from top winemakers around the world and access to exclusive single-lot auctions of old vintages Collector: Unlimited storage, access to rare bottles and large formats, and invitation-only member events

Unlimited storage, access to rare bottles and large formats, and invitation-only member events Ambassador: Top-tier membership that includes all other perks, as well as first priority in lot allocations and exclusive events with producers

About Crurated:

Launched in 2021 with an emphasis on France and Italy, Crurated is a membership-based wine community designed to connect connoisseurs with world-class producers. A team of specialists provides personalized services and authentic experiences, while Crurated's seamless logistics service guarantees quality and provenance thanks to secure wine cellar storage and innovative blockchain technology. For more on Crurated, visit crurated.com.

