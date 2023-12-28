THE K2 PRINCIPAL FUND L.P. CEASES TO BE AN INSIDER IN WESANA HEALTH HOLDINGS INC

TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") announces that on December 27, 2023 it sold 2,800,000 common shares of Wesana Health Holdings Inc ("Wesana"). through the Canadian Securities Exchange. (CSE: WESA/X). The shares were sold through the CSE at an average price of $0.005 per share for total proceeds of $ 14,000.

Prior to the recent disposition, K2 held 2,822,565 common shares representing approximately 13.68% of the issued and outstanding shares in Wesana. After the disposition of 2,800,000 common shares K2 continues to hold 22,565 common shares representing approximately 0.11% of the issued and outstanding shares. As a result of the sales K2 ceases to be an insider in Wesana.

Wesana Health Holdings Inc is located at 745 Thurlow St. Suite 2400. Vancouver, British Columbia. V6E 0C5. K2's office is located at 2 Bloor Street West, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3E2. K2 & Associates Investment Managements Inc. ("K2 & Associates") is the fund manager to The K2 Principal Fund L.P. It was formed under the laws of the Province of Ontario and is engaged in the business of investing in securities.

K2 disposed of the securities for investment purposes only and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over, or exercise its current rights to acquire, common shares or other securities of Wesana through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact:

Todd Sikorski

The K2 Principal Fund L.P.

(416) 365-2155

SOURCE The K2 Principal Fund L.P.