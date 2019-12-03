The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Shares of GT Gold Corp.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") announced that on December 3rd, 2019 it purchased 284,000 common shares of GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold") (TSX.V: GTT) of 36 King Street East, Suite 400 Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1E5. Each common share was purchased at an average price of $0.988 per share for a total cost of $ 280,507.40, the shares were purchased through the TSX Venture.

Prior to the recent acquisition, K2 held 11,603,300 common shares. After the acquisition, the Partnership holds 11,887,300 common shares representing approximately 10.22% of the issued and outstanding common shares of GT Gold.

K2 acquired the securities for investment purposes only and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over, or exercise its current rights to acquire, common shares or other securities of GT Gold through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

SOURCE K2 Principal Fund L.P.

For further information: Dan Gosselin, The K2 Principal Fund L.P., (416) 365-2155