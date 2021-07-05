The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Shares in Sprout AI Inc.

TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") announces it is has acquired shares of Sprout AI Inc. ("SPRT"). K2 has acquired a total of 11,895,676 common shares, representing 13.2% of the common shares outstanding. The shares were purchased through private placements of common shares and special warrants, which were automatically exercised into common shares, of Sprout AI for a total cost of $1,544,093.97 Canadian dollars.

Sprout AI's head of the Company is located at International Business Park, Unit 5B, Building 3860, Panama Pacifico, Republic of Panama and its registered and records office is located at Suite 4300, 888 – 3rd Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 5C5. K2's office is located at 2 Bloor Street West, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3E2. K2 & Associates Investment Managements Inc. ("K2 & Associates") is the fund manager to The K2 Principal Fund L.P. It was formed under the laws of the Province of Ontario and is engaged in the business of investing in securities.

For further information: and to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact: Daniel Gosselin, The K2 Principal Fund L.P., (416) 365-2155