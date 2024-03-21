The John Deere Foundation Commits Nearly $4 Million in Grants to the National FFA Organization (FFA)

The John Deere Foundation's unrestricted, multi-year giving supports the educational outreach and mission of FFA to lift up the next generation of leaders in agriculture.

MOLINE, Ill., March 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, the John Deere Foundation announced a three-year grant totaling $3.9 million to the National FFA Organization (FFA), the premier organization preparing youth for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

The investment builds on the Foundation's legacy of philanthropy since its founding in 1948, showcasing John Deere's continued commitment to serving those who live, work, and learn within the communities that John Deere serves. The grants will provide access to resources and educational programs to students interested in exploring a broad range of agricultural career pathways and leadership opportunities. Through this investment, Deere will continue its nearly 80 years of support for FFA.

FFA plays a critical role in the personal and professional development of future leaders through agricultural education. The John Deere Foundation's multi-year, unrestricted giving will support the National FFA Organization's vision of growing the next generation of leaders who will change the world.

"With shared values to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding, clothing, and fueling a growing global population, the John Deere Foundation supports the FFA mission to help the next generation rise up to tackle global challenges," said Mara Downing, President, John Deere Foundation and Vice President, Global Brand and Communications at John Deere. "The John Deere Foundation will continue to invest in organizations like FFA that create meaningful, measurable, and long-lasting impact on the lives of others and provide them with the resources to help them get there."

"We are incredibly grateful for John Deere's continued support and longstanding partnership," said Molly Ball, president of the National FFA Foundation and chief marketing officer of the National FFA Organization. "By making an unrestricted, multi-year gift, John Deere is able to have the greatest impact on FFA members. This support truly helps us work toward our mission of preparing members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success."

About John Deere

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor and tillage solution, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations, and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders, and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

