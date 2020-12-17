Statement - Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee continues progress on shared priorities Français
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - "Members of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) met to discuss ongoing work related to co-development and implementation of an Inuit Nunangat Policy, as well as how the pandemic has highlighted existing economic and social inequalities, including food security and the infrastructure gap. The importance of reaching remote communities to begin vaccinations was also discussed.
The Committee also endorsed work plans related to ICPC's 10 priority areas, including:
- Infrastructure
- Inuit Nunangat Policy Space
- Inuit Land Claims Implementation
- Inuktut Revitalization, Maintenance, Protection and Promotion
- Legislative Priorities
- Health and Wellness – Food Security
- Economic Development and Procurement
The Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee is a bilateral mechanism for advancing work on shared priority areas between Inuit and the federal government. This table meets three times a year and is chaired by President Natan Obed, of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Once a year it is chaired by President Obed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee reflects a shared commitment to a renewed Inuit-Crown relationship and reconciliation based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership."
Participants at today's meeting included:
- Natan Obed, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami
- Duane Smith, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation
- James Eetoolook, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated
- Johannes Lampe, Nunatsiavut Government
- Monica Ell-Kanayuk, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada (observer)
- Rebecca Kudloo, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada (observer)
- Crystal Martin-Lapenski, National Inuit Youth Council (observer)
- Carolyn Bennett, Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada
- Marc Miller, Indigenous Services Canada
- Steven Guilbeault, Canadian Heritage
- David Lametti, Justice Canada
- Daniel Vandal, Northern Affairs Canada
- Catherine McKenna, Infrastructure and Communities
- Ahmed Hussen, Families, Children and Social Development Canada
