OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - "Members of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) met to discuss ongoing work related to co-development and implementation of an Inuit Nunangat Policy, as well as how the pandemic has highlighted existing economic and social inequalities, including food security and the infrastructure gap. The importance of reaching remote communities to begin vaccinations was also discussed.

The Committee also endorsed work plans related to ICPC's 10 priority areas, including:

Infrastructure

Inuit Nunangat Policy Space

Inuit Land Claims Implementation

Inuktut Revitalization, Maintenance, Protection and Promotion

Legislative Priorities

Health and Wellness – Food Security

Economic Development and Procurement

The Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee is a bilateral mechanism for advancing work on shared priority areas between Inuit and the federal government. This table meets three times a year and is chaired by President Natan Obed, of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Once a year it is chaired by President Obed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee reflects a shared commitment to a renewed Inuit-Crown relationship and reconciliation based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership."

Participants at today's meeting included:

Natan Obed , Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Duane Smith , Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation James Eetoolook , Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated Johannes Lampe , Nunatsiavut Government

, Nunatsiavut Government Monica Ell-Kanayuk , Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada (observer)

, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada (observer) Rebecca Kudloo , Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada (observer)

, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of (observer) Crystal Martin-Lapenski , National Inuit Youth Council (observer)

Carolyn Bennett , Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada

, Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada Marc Miller , Indigenous Services Canada

, Indigenous Services Canada Steven Guilbeault , Canadian Heritage

, Canadian Heritage David Lametti , Justice Canada

, Daniel Vandal , Northern Affairs Canada

, Northern Affairs Canada Catherine McKenna , Infrastructure and Communities

, Infrastructure and Communities Ahmed Hussen , Families, Children and Social Development Canada

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Twitter: @CrownIndigenous

Facebook: @CrownIndigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: Patricia D'Souza, Director of Communications, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, 613-292-4482, [email protected]; Ani Dergalstanian, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, 819-997-0002; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]