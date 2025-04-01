The International Chamber of Commerce launches next-generation digital case management platform for dispute resolution services

ICC Case Connect powered by Opus 2 enables seamless, online case management to enhance efficiency and collaboration in arbitration

PARIS, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), home to the world's leading arbitral institution, the ICC International Court of Arbitration, has launched a new version of ICC Case Connect that is now powered by Opus 2. This cutting-edge digital platform is designed to transform dispute resolution through streamlined workflows, secure collaboration, and enhanced case management capabilities.

ICC Case Connect powered by Opus 2 will be available to users beginning 2 April 2025.

This milestone marks a major step in ICC's commitment to leveraging technology to improve arbitration efficiency for everyone, everywhere, every day.

"ICC Case Connect powered by Opus 2 modernises processes with a seamless platform for document sharing, case management, and ICC Court decisions — all in one place," said Ana Serra e Moura, Deputy Secretary General of the ICC International Court of Arbitration. "It has been redesigned for the way business works today, helping dispute resolution become more efficient", she added.

Since the initial rollout of the first ICC Case Connect platform in 2022, ICC has continued to push towards increasingly powerful and transformative digital technologies. ICC's collaboration with Opus 2, a trusted leader in legal case management software and hearings solutions worldwide, ensures the new platform refines case management processes with improved tools integrated within a more intuitive interface. Future updates, including the integration of Amicable Dispute Resolution (ADR) cases, will further expand the platform's capabilities.

ICC Case Connect powered by Opus 2 reinforces ICC's mission of making dispute resolution more accessible, transparent, and effective. Serving over 10,000 party representatives and more than 8,000 arbitrators, the platform provides a secure, centralised, cloud-based environment where all stakeholders — parties, arbitral tribunals, the ICC Secretariat and Court— can collaborate seamlessly and securely from anywhere in the world.

The platform is calibrated to address the scale and complexity of ICC arbitration, adding more process efficiency from case initiation through to resolution, including:

Enhanced efiling : A user-friendly portal powers electronic submission and processing of arbitration requests, facilitating case progression and offering an integrated filing fee e-payment system.

: A user-friendly portal powers electronic submission and processing of arbitration requests, facilitating case progression and offering an integrated filing fee e-payment system. Secure digital document management : Centralised case files ensure real-time access, instant retrieval, and secure sharing of case information, documents, submissions and awards between parties, representatives, arbitrators and ICC.

: Centralised case files ensure real-time access, instant retrieval, and secure sharing of case information, documents, submissions and awards between parties, representatives, arbitrators and ICC. Dedicated party and arbitrator portals : Secure, role-specific portals provide a personalised experience, offering document access, case notifications and features tailored to user needs.

: Secure, role-specific portals provide a personalised experience, offering document access, case notifications and features tailored to user needs. Financial management : Integrated financial processes and built-in arbitrator expense management improve efficiency and facilitate financial oversight.

: Integrated financial processes and built-in arbitrator expense management improve efficiency and facilitate financial oversight. Advanced administrative efficiencies : ICC operations, task management and decision-making workflows are optimised for greater efficiency and fluidity, improving the overall case management experience and ensuring arbitration proceedings remain on track.

: ICC operations, task management and decision-making workflows are optimised for greater efficiency and fluidity, improving the overall case management experience and ensuring arbitration proceedings remain on track. Customisable user accounts : Users can manage and personalise accounts, facilitating collaboration and enabling authorised administrative personnel to securely handle case administration tasks.

: Users can manage and personalise accounts, facilitating collaboration and enabling authorised administrative personnel to securely handle case administration tasks. Self-registration for arbitrators: A new feature allows prospective arbitrators to submit relevant information and increase their visibility towards ICC.

"We're incredibly proud of what we have built with the ICC. Collaborating with them on this project has been a real pleasure," said Charlie Harrel, Chief Operating Officer at Opus 2. "From having a clear, strategic vision to recognising the value of replacing multiple, redundant technologies with a single, purpose-built solution, ICC has been driving important advancements that elevate the quality of global dispute resolution proceedings. This aligns exactly with Opus 2's vision. We are now uniquely able to support arbitration practitioners at any stage in proceedings, from case inception through ongoing case management, and of course, at the hearing itself."

