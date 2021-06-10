The Cantons-de-l'Est business will pursue growth as it prepares to develop new markets.

SHERBROOKE, QC, June 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Cantons-de-l'Est region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $264,000 in financial support for Les entreprises Dauphinais inc. This repayable contribution will enable the business to increase its productivity and production capacity, as well as enhance the level of quality of its various products by acquiring and installing digital equipment, including a laser cutter and a folding press; it will also lead to the creation of five jobs.

About Dauphinais

Dauphinais is a manufacturing business that specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of displays for retail food sales. It offers a full range of high value-added products and services related to refrigerated display units and contributes to the long-term success of various business partners. In recent years, the business has experienced strong growth mainly outside Quebec. To support its growth, it is investing over $1 million to acquire cutting-edge equipment.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"We are helping businesses equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, Les entreprises Dauphinais will be able to continue to innovate in a cutting-edge field and strengthen its position in the industry and on the markets, which will also help stimulate the regional economy. This support will thus benefit the entire Cantons-de-l'Est region and enable the Canadian economy to come back even stronger."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good–quality jobs is at the heart of our priorities. That is why we are providing our support to Les entreprises Dauphinais, a business whose success is raising the profile not just of the Cantons–de–l'Est region but of the entire Canadian economy. We are here to assist workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

The success of the economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. For more information: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]