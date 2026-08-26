The Home Equity Partners (HEQ) and Sleep Country Canada Announce Partnership to Bring Homeowners Exclusive Perks

A partnership between two trusted Canadian brands, bringing together financial wellness and better sleep for Ontario homeowners.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Home Equity Partners ("HEQ") and Sleep Country Canada today announced a new partnership bringing exclusive perks to HEQ homeowners. For more than three decades, Sleep Country has earned the confidence of Canadians, growing from four stores in Vancouver in 1994 to nearly 300 locations nationwide and becoming one of Canada's most recognized retail brands. Now, that trusted Canadian brand is partnering with HEQ to deliver exclusive benefits to homeowners.

Sleep Country Canada is Canada's top mattress and bedding company and Canada’s #1 specialty retailer, with over 250 stores nationwide and growing.

The collaboration is a natural fit. HEQ homeowners access their equity through a Home Equity Sharing Agreement (HESA), a partnership model built on shared outcomes rather than loans, monthly payments, or interest. That same spirit of partnership meets Sleep Country's own promise to Canadians: better sleep, delivered with expertise and exceptional service.

This partnership represents more than a new homeowner benefit. Sleep Country's decision to align with HEQ reflects just how far home equity sharing has come in Canada, and the confidence one of the country's most established brands has placed in HEQ's model.

Shael Weinreb, Founder and CEO of HEQ, said: "Homeownership should create opportunities. This partnership is part of how we are redefining the ownership experience and delivering value beyond the equity transaction. Sleep Country is a trusted, national brand that aligns naturally with how Canadians invest in their homes and wellbeing, and the first of many partnerships that will form a broader ecosystem of benefits for HEQ homeowners."

Nuno Bamberg, Senior Vice President, Brand and Marketing at Sleep Country Canada, said: "Helping Canadians live healthier, happier lives through better sleep is at the heart of everything we do. HEQ shares our commitment to enhancing the homeownership experience, and we're excited to bring exclusive offers to their growing community of homeowners."

To learn more about HEQ and the Home Equity Sharing Agreement, visit theheqpartners.com.

About The Home Equity Partners (HEQ)

The Home Equity Partners (HEQ) is a Canadian home equity sharing company that provides homeowners with responsible access to their equity through its innovative Home Equity Sharing Agreement (HESA). Unlike traditional financing, a HESA involves no monthly payments or interest. By sharing in the future change in value of the home, HEQ aligns its interests with homeowners through a transparent, long-term partnership. HEQ's mission is to become Canada's most trusted name in home equity sharing, empowering homeowners to unlock their equity with flexibility and shared alignment.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada is a leading Canadian sleep retailer committed to helping people achieve better sleep through expert advice, innovative products, and exceptional service. With a comprehensive selection of mattresses and sleep solutions available through its retail network and digital platforms, Sleep Country provides Canadians with the tools and support they need to make informed decisions about their sleep. The company continues to inspire Canadians to prioritize sleep as an essential part of a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

SOURCE The Home Equity Partners | HEQ

Shael Weinreb, CEO & Founder, The Home Equity Partners 416.995.6613 | [email protected] | theheqpartners.com