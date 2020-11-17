The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Results; Plans to Invest Approximately $1 Billion in Annualized Permanent Compensation Enhancements for Frontline, Hourly Associates Français

News provided by

The Home Depot

Nov 17, 2020, 06:00 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $33.5 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of $6.3 billion, or 23.2 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were positive 24.1 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. were positive 24.6 percent.

Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $3.4 billion, or $3.18 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $2.8 billion, or $2.53 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2019. For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, diluted earnings per share increased 25.7 percent from the same period in the prior year.

"The third quarter was another exceptional quarter for The Home Depot as we saw the continuation of outsized demand for home improvement projects, which has led to sales growth of more than $15 billion through the first nine months of the year," said Craig Menear, chairman and CEO. "Our ability to effectively adapt to this high-demand environment is a testament to both the investments we have made in the business as well as our associates' focus on customers. We continue to lean into these investments because we believe they are critical in enabling market share growth in any economic environment. I am proud of the resilience and strength our associates have continued to demonstrate, and I would like to thank them and our supplier partners," said Menear.

Investment in Associates

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, The Home Depot has taken significant actions to support associates, including expanded paid time off for all hourly associates to use at their discretion and the implementation of a temporary weekly bonus program. The Company is now transitioning from these temporary programs to invest in permanent compensation enhancements for frontline, hourly associates. This will result in approximately $1 billion of incremental compensation on an annualized basis.  

The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters. The conference call will be available in its entirety through a webcast and replay at ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations.

At the end of the third quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,295 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the impact on our business, operations and financial results of the COVID-19 pandemic (which, among other things, may affect many of the items listed below); the demand for our products and services; net sales growth; comparable sales; effects of competition; implementation of store, interconnected retail, supply chain and technology initiatives; inventory and in-stock positions; state of the economy; state of the housing and home improvement markets; state of the credit markets, including mortgages, home equity loans and consumer credit; impact of tariffs; issues related to the payment methods we accept; demand for credit offerings; management of relationships with our associates, suppliers and vendors; international trade disputes, natural disasters, public health issues (including pandemics and related quarantines, shelter-in-place and other governmental orders, and similar restrictions), and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products or services; continuation of share repurchase programs; net earnings performance; earnings per share; dividend targets; capital allocation and expenditures; liquidity; return on invested capital; expense leverage; stock-based compensation expense; commodity price inflation and deflation; the ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims and litigation; the effect of accounting charges; the effect of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of regulatory changes; store openings and closures; guidance for fiscal 2020 and beyond; financial outlook; and the integration of acquired companies into our organization and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of those acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or are currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended February 2, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended August 2, 2020.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

 


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

in millions, except per share data

November 1,
2020

November 3,
2019

% Change

November 1,
2020

November 3,
2019

% Change

Net sales

$

33,536

$

27,223

23.2

%

$

99,849

$

84,443

18.2

%

Cost of sales

22,080

17,836

23.8

65,827

55,607

18.4

Gross profit

11,456

9,387

22.0

34,022

28,836

18.0

Operating expenses:










Selling, general and administrative

6,076

4,942

22.9

18,260

14,926

22.3

Depreciation and amortization

528

498

6.0

1,567

1,470

6.6

Total operating expenses

6,604

5,440

21.4

19,827

16,396

20.9

Operating income

4,852

3,947

22.9

14,195

12,440

14.1

Interest and other (income) expense:










Interest and investment income

(11)

(22)

(50.0)

(37)

(56)

(33.9)

Interest expense

340

302

12.6

1,010

892

13.2

Interest and other, net

329

280

17.5

973

836

16.4

Earnings before provision for income taxes

4,523

3,667

23.3

13,222

11,604

13.9

Provision for income taxes

1,091

898

21.5

3,213

2,843

13.0

Net earnings

$

3,432

$

2,769

23.9

%

$

10,009

$

8,761

14.2

%












Basic weighted average common shares

1,073

1,089

(1.5)

%

1,074

1,096

(2.0)

%

Basic earnings per share

$

3.20

$

2.54

26.0

$

9.32

$

7.99

16.6












Diluted weighted average common shares

1,078

1,094

(1.5)

%

1,078

1,100

(2.0)

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

3.18

$

2.53

25.7

$

9.28

$

7.96

16.6













Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

Selected Sales Data (1)

November 1,
2020

November 3,
2019

% Change

November 1,
2020

November 3,
2019

% Change

Customer transactions (in millions)

453.2

400.9

13.0

%

1,339.5

1,246.4

7.5

%

Average ticket

$

72.98

$

66.36

10.0

$

73.90

$

67.00

10.3

Sales per retail square foot

$

552.85

$

449.17

23.1

$

549.26

$

464.68

18.2

__________
(1)  Selected Sales Data does not include results for the legacy Interline Brands business, now operating as a part of The Home Depot Pro.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

in millions

November 1,
2020

November 3,
2019

February 2,
2020

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,652

$

2,193

$

2,133

Receivables, net

2,666

2,231

2,106

Merchandise inventories

16,155

15,711

14,531

Other current assets

1,032

1,039

1,040

Total current assets

34,505

21,174

19,810

Net property and equipment

23,848

22,472

22,770

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,433

5,638

5,595

Goodwill

2,236

2,253

2,254

Other assets

897

772

807

Total assets

$

66,919

$

52,309

$

51,236






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Short-term debt

$



$

695

$

974

Accounts payable

12,899

9,240

7,787

Accrued salaries and related expenses

2,176

1,467

1,494

Current installments of long-term debt

2,491

1,818

1,839

Current operating lease liabilities

842

828

828

Other current liabilities

6,987

5,517

5,453

Total current liabilities

25,395

19,565

18,375

Long-term debt, excluding current installments

32,831

26,597

28,670

Long-term operating lease liabilities

4,880

5,113

5,066

Other liabilities

2,278

2,116

2,241

Total liabilities

65,384

53,391

54,352

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

1,535

(1,082)

(3,116)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

66,919

$

52,309

$

51,236

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

Nine Months Ended

in millions

November 1,
2020

November 3,
2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:


Net earnings

$

10,009

$

8,761

Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

1,853

1,701

Stock-based compensation expense

234

197

Changes in working capital

5,348

(37)

Changes in deferred income taxes

(86)

107

Other operating activities

57

64

Net cash provided by operating activities

17,415

10,793




Cash Flows from Investing Activities:


Capital expenditures

(1,503)

(1,891)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

55

21

Other investing activities

(3)

(10)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,451)

(1,880)




Cash Flows from Financing Activities:


Repayments of short-term debt, net

(974)

(644)

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts and premiums

4,960

1,404

Repayments of long-term debt

(1,836)

(1,046)

Repurchases of common stock

(791)

(3,909)

Proceeds from sales of common stock

185

185

Cash dividends

(4,837)

(4,477)

Other financing activities

(132)

(120)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,425)

(8,607)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

12,539

306

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(20)

109

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,133

1,778

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

14,652

$

2,193

___________
Note: Effective February 3, 2020, we reclassified cash flows relating to book overdrafts from financing to operating activities for all periods presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. The amounts of these reclassifications were not material.

SOURCE The Home Depot

For further information: Financial Community, Isabel Janci, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, 770-384-2666, [email protected]; News Media, Stephen Holmes, Vice President of Corporate Communications, 770-384-5075, [email protected], http://www.homedepot.com

Related Links

http://www.homedepot.com

Organization Profile

The Home Depot