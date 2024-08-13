ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $43.2 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of 0.6% from the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Total sales include $1.3 billion from the recent acquisition of SRS Distribution Inc. (SRS), which represents approximately six weeks of sales in the quarter. Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 3.3%, and comparable sales in the U.S. decreased 3.6%.

Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $6.5 billion and operating margin was 15.1%, compared with operating income of $6.6 billion and an operating margin of 15.4% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Adjusted(1) operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $6.6 billion and adjusted(1) operating margin was 15.3%, compared with adjusted operating income of $6.6 billion and an adjusted operating margin of 15.5% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $4.6 billion, or $4.60 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $4.7 billion, or $4.65 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2023.

Adjusted(1) diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $4.67, compared with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.68 in the same period of fiscal 2023.

"The underlying long-term fundamentals supporting home improvement demand are strong," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO. "During the quarter, higher interest rates and greater macro-economic uncertainty pressured consumer demand more broadly, resulting in weaker spend across home improvement projects. However, the team continued to navigate this unique environment while executing at a high level. I would like to thank our associates for their hard work and dedication to serving our customers and communities."

Fiscal 2024 Guidance



The company updated its fiscal 2024 guidance, which includes 53 weeks of operating results, to reflect the performance in the first half of fiscal 2024 and include SRS:

Total sales to increase between 2.5% and 3.5% including the 53 rd week 53 rd week projected to add approximately $2.3 billion to total sales SRS expected to contribute approximately $6.4 billion in incremental sales

week Comparable sales to decline between 3% and 4% for the 52-week period compared to fiscal 2023 Comparable sales decline of 3% implies a consumer demand environment consistent with the first half of fiscal 2024 While comparable sales for the company are not currently on the trajectory for the low end of the range, a 4% decline implies incremental pressure on consumer demand

Approximately 12 new stores

Gross margin of approximately 33.5%

Operating margin rate to be between 13.5% to 13.6%

Adjusted (1), (2) operating margin rate to be between 13.8% to 13.9%

operating margin rate to be between 13.8% to 13.9% Tax rate of approximately 24%

Net interest expense of approximately $2.2 billion

53-week diluted earnings-per-share-percent decline between 2% and 4% 53 rd week expected to contribute approximately $0.30 of diluted earnings per share compared to fiscal 2023

53-week adjusted (1), (3) diluted earnings-per-share to decline between 1% and 3% 53 rd week expected to contribute approximately $0.30 of adjusted diluted earnings per share compared to fiscal 2023

diluted earnings-per-share to decline between 1% and 3%

The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters. The conference call will be available in its entirety through a webcast and replay at ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations.

At the end of the second quarter, the company operated a total of 2,340 retail stores and over 760 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 465,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

(1) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). As used above and throughout this earnings release, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the end of this release for an explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial results used in this release to comparable GAAP results. (2) Excludes an expected approximately 30 basis point impact from acquired intangible asset amortization. (3) Excludes an expected after-tax impact of approximately $0.30 from acquired intangible asset amortization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the demand for our products and services, including as a result of macroeconomic conditions; net sales growth; comparable sales; the effects of competition; our brand and reputation; implementation of interconnected retail, store, supply chain and technology initiatives; inventory and in-stock positions; the state of the economy; the state of the housing and home improvement markets; the state of the credit markets, including mortgages, home equity loans, and consumer credit; the impact of tariffs; issues related to the payment methods we accept; demand for credit offerings; management of relationships with our associates, potential associates, suppliers and service providers; cost and availability of labor; costs of fuel and other energy sources; events that could disrupt our business, supply chain, technology infrastructure, or demand for our products and services, such as international trade disputes, natural disasters, climate change, public health issues, cybersecurity events, labor disputes, geopolitical conflicts, military conflicts, or acts of war; our ability to maintain a safe and secure store environment; our ability to address expectations regarding environmental, social and governance matters and meet related goals; continuation or suspension of share repurchases; net earnings performance; earnings per share; future dividends; capital allocation and expenditures; liquidity; return on invested capital; expense leverage; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation, including compliance with related settlements; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges; the effect of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; store openings and closures; guidance for fiscal 2024 and beyond; financial outlook; and the impact of acquired companies, including SRS, on our organization and the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended January 28, 2024 and also as may be described from time to time in future reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

These statements are also supplemented with certain non-GAAP financial measures. When used in conjunction with our GAAP financial measures, we believe these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures will help management and investors to better understand and analyze our performance. However, this supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Refer to the end of this release for an explanation and definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial results used in this release to comparable GAAP results.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



in millions, except per share data July 28,

2024

July 30,

2023

% Change

July 28,

2024

July 30,

2023

% Change Net sales $ 43,175

$ 42,916

0.6 %

$ 79,593

$ 80,173

(0.7) % Cost of sales 28,759

28,759

—

52,744

53,459

(1.3) Gross profit 14,416

14,157

1.8

26,849

26,714

0.5 Operating expenses:





















Selling, general and administrative 7,144

6,915

3.3

13,811

13,270

4.1 Depreciation and amortization 738

653

13.0

1,425

1,304

9.3 Total operating expenses 7,882

7,568

4.1

15,236

14,574

4.5 Operating income 6,534

6,589

(0.8)

11,613

12,140

(4.3) Interest and other (income) expense:





















Interest income and other, net (84)

(41)

N/M

(141)

(74)

90.5 Interest expense 573

469

22.2

1,058

943

12.2 Interest and other, net 489

428

14.3

917

869

5.5 Earnings before provision for income taxes 6,045

6,161

(1.9)

10,696

11,271

(5.1) Provision for income taxes 1,484

1,502

(1.2)

2,535

2,739

(7.4) Net earnings $ 4,561

$ 4,659

(2.1) %

$ 8,161

$ 8,532

(4.3) %























Basic weighted average common shares 990

1,000

(1.0) %

989

1,005

(1.6) % Basic earnings per share $ 4.61

$ 4.66

(1.1)

$ 8.25

$ 8.49

(2.8)























Diluted weighted average common shares 992

1,003

(1.1) %

992

1,008

(1.6) % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.60

$ 4.65

(1.1)

$ 8.23

$ 8.46

(2.7)

























Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



Selected Sales Data (1) July 28,

2024

July 30,

2023

% Change

July 28,

2024

July 30,

2023

% Change Customer transactions (in millions) 451.0

459.1

(1.8) %

837.8

850.1

(1.4) % Average ticket $ 88.90

$ 90.07

(1.3)

$ 89.72

$ 90.92

(1.3) Sales per retail square foot $ 660.17

$ 684.65

(3.6)

$ 616.17

$ 638.50

(3.5)













(1) Selected Sales Data does not include results for HD Supply or SRS. At this time, we are still evaluating whether SRS results will be incorporated into our selected sales metrics.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

in millions July 28,

2024

July 30,

2023

January 28,

2024 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,613

$ 2,814

$ 3,760 Receivables, net 5,503

3,836

3,328 Merchandise inventories 23,060

23,265

20,976 Other current assets 2,097

1,915

1,711 Total current assets 32,273

31,830

29,775 Net property and equipment 26,640

25,879

26,154 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,613

7,139

7,884 Goodwill 19,414

7,664

8,455 Intangible assets, net 9,214

3,235

3,606 Other assets 692

640

656 Total assets $ 96,846

$ 76,387

$ 76,530











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 2,527

$ —

$ — Accounts payable 13,206

12,104

10,037 Accrued salaries and related expenses 2,105

2,022

2,096 Current installments of long-term debt 1,339

1,352

1,368 Current operating lease liabilities 1,242

1,011

1,050 Other current liabilities 7,704

7,738

7,464 Total current liabilities 28,123

24,227

22,015 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 51,869

40,754

42,743 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,635

6,376

7,082 Other long-term liabilities 4,799

3,695

3,646 Total liabilities 92,426

75,052

75,486 Total stockholders' equity 4,420

1,335

1,044 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 96,846

$ 76,387

$ 76,530

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended in millions July 28,

2024

July 30,

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 8,161

$ 8,532 Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization, excluding amortization of intangible assets 1,615

1,500 Intangible asset amortization 142

88 Stock-based compensation expense 222

215 Changes in working capital 667

1,774 Changes in deferred income taxes 159

(48) Other operating activities (60)

144 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,906

12,205







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (1,566)

(1,697) Payments for businesses acquired, net (17,570)

(215) Other investing activities 38

10 Net cash used in investing activities (19,098)

(1,902)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from short-term debt, net 2,527

— Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts 9,952

— Repayments of long-term debt (1,255)

(1,130) Repurchases of common stock (649)

(4,954) Proceeds from sales of common stock 210

175 Cash dividends (4,460)

(4,215) Other financing activities (212)

(142) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,113

(10,266) Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,079)

37 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (68)

20 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,760

2,757 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,613

$ 2,814

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin (calculated as adjusted operating income divided by total net sales), and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented as supplemental financial measures in the evaluation of our business that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company excludes the impact of amortization expense from acquired intangible assets from adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin, and the impact of amortization expense from acquired intangible assets, including the related tax effects, from adjusted diluted earnings per share. We do not adjust for the revenue that is generated in part from the use of our acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations in any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired, or the useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

When used in conjunction with our GAAP results, we believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with meaningful supplemental measures of our performance period to period, make it easier for investors to compare our underlying business performance to peers, and align to how management analyzes trends and evaluates performance internally. The Company provides historical non-GAAP financial information on this basis to facilitate comparability when we report earnings results. These non-GAAP measures should not be a substitute for their comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions. Our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures in the same way, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



USD in millions July 28,

2024

July 30,

2023

%

Change

July 28,

2024

July 30,

2023

%

Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 6,534

$ 6,589

(0.8) %

$ 11,613

$ 12,140

(4.3) % Operating margin (1) 15.1 %

15.4 %





14.6 %

15.1 %



Acquired intangible asset amortization (2) 90

44





142

88



Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 6,624

$ 6,633

(0.1) %

$ 11,755

$ 12,228

(3.9) % Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP) (3) 15.3 %

15.5 %





14.8 %

15.3 %

















(1) Operating margin is calculated as operating income divided by total net sales. (2) Amounts include acquired intangible asset amortization related to the SRS acquisition of $39 million during the three and six months ended July 28, 2024. (3) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by total net sales.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



per share amounts July 28,

2024

July 30,

2023

%

Change

July 28,

2024

July 30,

2023

%

Change Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 4.60

$ 4.65

(1.1) %

$ 8.23

$ 8.46

(2.7) % Impact of acquired intangible asset amortization 0.09

0.04





0.14

0.09



Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustment (4) (0.02)

(0.01)





(0.03)

(0.02)



Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 4.67

$ 4.68

(0.2) %

$ 8.34

$ 8.53

(2.2) %













(4) Calculated as the per share impact of acquired intangible asset amortization multiplied by the Company's effective tax rate for the period.

SOURCE The Home Depot

Financial Community, Isabel Janci, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, 770-384-2666, [email protected]; News Media, Sara Gorman, Senior Director of Corporate Communications, 770-384-2852, [email protected]