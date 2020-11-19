The Hine House Unveils Antique XO "100th Anniversary 1920-2020" limited edition

JARNAC, France, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- With 2020 marking the centenary of its signature XO cognac, the House of Hine is proud to unveil the "100th Anniversary 1920-2020" cuvée of its Antique XO, released in 1,920 hand-lettered and numbered bottles. This release sees the exhilarating Antique XO cuvée enriched with an extraordinary eau-de-vie from 1920.

An exquisite legacy that began with Georges Hine, who, crowned with an Order of Agricultural Merit, created the very first Antique XO blend in 1920, which is now an iconic Hine cognac a hundred years on. This limited edition was developed in celebration of this special anniversary. Working in tandem, cellar masters Eric Forget and Pierre Boyer have crafted a highly specific cuvée in which the original Antique XO blend is enriched with an eau-de-vie from the 1920 vintage, sheltered under lock and key in demijohns in the Réserve du Paradis cellar beneath the House of Hine.

A great cognac is first a great white wine

The personality of this wine is rooted in the land where the Grande Champagne vines grow, Hine's most cherished terroir. The cognacs here are distilled on fine lees for heightened aromatic depth, with the eaux-de-vie aged in French oak casks at a moderate heat to preserve all their finesse and fruity appeal. The "100th Anniversary 1920-2020" Antique XO is a blend of over forty eaux-de-vie crafted from Ugni Blanc grapes that grow in the chalky limestone soil of Grande Champagne, the region's 'Premier Cru' terroir.

Because of the 1920 eau-de-vie it contains, the "100th Anniversary 1920-2020" Antique XO retains the full richness of the original Antique XO blend, embellished with floral notes of iris and lilac, vibrant flourishes of citrus fruits and the mouth-watering flavours of French pâtisserie, all underpinned by elegant notes of cedar wood. It delivers unparalleled aromatic persistence on the palate...

Archibald: recounting a hundred years of existence

To enhance the experience of this exceptional vintage, Archibald, Hine's iconic stag, offers up his observations of the century that has passed. From the House's in-house developments to the landmark literary, artistic and historical moments that left their mark on the period, Archibald has witnessed it all, and takes readers on a journey through time.

A dedicated brochure, written and illustrated by hand and peppered with fragments of photographs and labels, awaits upon opening this collector's presentation case.

