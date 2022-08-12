THE HEMPSHIRE GROUP, INC. ENGAGES GENERATION IACP INC. FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) (TSXV: HMPG) ("Hempshire" or the "Company") has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month. The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the "Term") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company. Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company. Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About Generation IACP Inc.

Generation is based in Toronto, Ontario, and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Hempshire

Incorporated in 2019, Hempshire formulates and markets its own proprietary brands under the MOUNTAIN® Smokes brand name, including MOUNTAIN® Originals cannabidiol hemp smokes ("CBD Hemp Smokes") with <0.3% THC, and MOUNTAIN® Zeros CBD Hemp Smokes with non-detectible, <0.0001% THC, and has additional proprietary brands under development. Hempshire also offers private white-labeling services and contract manufacturing services, through its partners, for significant non-owned CBD Hemp Smoke brands in the United States and internationally.

Information about the Company's MOUNTAIN® Smokes line of CBD Hemp Smokes can be found at the Company's ecommerce website at https://mountainsmokes.com.

Reader Advisory

Martin Marion, President, CEO and Director