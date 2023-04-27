The Hempshire Group, Inc. Announces Note Financing, Approval of Incentive Plans and Incentive Awards and Shares for Services Arrangements

CALGARY, AB, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Hempshire Group, Inc. ("Hempshire" or the "Company") announces the completion of a note financing with certain insiders and other private investors of the Company to raise C$733,500 (the "Note Financing"), which is supported by secured, non-convertible promissory notes of the Company issued to the lenders ("Notes"). Proceeds from the Note Financing will be used for marketing efforts, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. In addition, the Company announces the approval of incentive plans, incentive awards and shares for services arrangements.

Information about the Company's MOUNTAIN® Smokes line can be found at the Company's ecommerce website at https://mountainsmokes.com. (CNW Group/Hempshire Group)

Note Financing

The Notes bear interest at a rate of 12.0% per annum and mature on April 26, 2024 (the "Maturity Date"), with principal and interest payable on the Maturity Date. At the Company's option, interest may be paid in cash or, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), paid-in-kind through the issuance of common shares of the Company ("Shares"). The number of Shares to be issued in satisfaction of the Company's interest obligation would be calculated based on the value weighted average price of the Shares for the five trading days immediately prior to notice from the Company to holders of Notes that it has elected to satisfy its interest obligations in Shares. The Notes may, at the option of the Company, be prepaid prior to the Maturity Date without penalty. The Notes rank equally and are secured by the Company's now and after-acquired Mountain Smokes inventory. The Notes do not restrict the Company from incurring additional indebtedness.

In connection with the Note Financing, an aggregate of 14,670,000 non-transferrable bonus warrants ("Bonus Warrants") are issuable to the lenders. The Bonus Warrants are subject to the approval of the TSXV in accordance with Policy 5.1 - Loans, Loan Bonuses, Finder's Fees and Commissions. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.05 (the "Exercise Price"), or on a "cashless" basis in accordance with the policies of the TSXV, for a period of one year from the issuance date.

As certain lenders are insiders of the Company, the Note Financing constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Note Financing has been determined to be exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval on the basis of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transactions, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Approval of Incentive Plans and Incentive Awards

Effective March 24, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a Stock Option Plan (the "Option Plan") and Share Award Incentive Plan ("Award Plan"). The Option Plan and Award Plan are intended to assist in retaining and engaging the directors, officers, employees, consultants and any future employees or consultants of the Company and to provide additional incentive to these individuals for their efforts on behalf of the Company. The Option Plan allows the Company to issue aggregate stock options of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company, on a non-diluted basis, and the Award Plan allows the Company to issue share awards in the form of restricted share units (RSUs) and performance share units (PSUs) of up to an aggregate 8,108,391 Shares being issuable under the Award Plan. The Option Plan and Award Plan remain subject to ratification by the shareholders of the Company at its next annual general meeting (the "AGM").

On April 26, 2023, the Company issued a total of 2,025,625 options ("Options") under the Option Plan, with an exercise price of $0.13 to officers and directors of the Company. The Option vesting periods range from immediately on issue to one year from the grant date with expiration dates ranging from December 31, 2026 to December 31, 2027. The Company also granted 5,651,250 share awards in the form of RSUs to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company effective February 3, 2023, which shall vest one year from the grant date. These grants are subject to ratification by shareholders at the AGM.

Share Issuances

Prior to listing the Shares on the TSXV in August 2022, the Company entered into agreements with certain executives to issue, as partial consideration for services rendered by such executives, as an inducement, securities of Hempshire (the "Shares for Services Agreements"). Pursuant to the Shares for Services Agreements, as further described in the Company's filing statement dated June 22, 2022, the Company agreed to issue Hempshire securities to former President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Marion, and to current Chief Financial Officer, William (Bill) Hahn.

In accordance with the terms of the Shares for Services Agreements, the Company shall issue 1,250,000 Shares and 1,250,000 Options to Mr. Marion, and 250,000 Shares to Mr. Hahn subject to and immediately following receipt of TSXV approval. Pursuant to the Shares for Services Agreements, Mr. Hahn is entitled to receive an additional 500,000 Shares on June 24, 2023 and, if the Shares trade above $0.48 for at least ten consecutive trading days prior to June 24, 2023, Mr. Marion is entitled to an additional 500,000 Shares and 500,000 Options. Mr. Marion's Options under the Shares for Services Agreements will be exercisable at a price of $0.48 and will expire four years from the date of issuance of such Options.

About Hempshire

Hempshire formulates and markets its own proprietary brand of organic hemp smokes under the MOUNTAIN® Smokes brand name, including MOUNTAIN® Original, Mint Squeeze, and Pineapple Squeeze. MOUNTAIN® Smokes were created as a great-tasting smokable alternative that looks, feels, burns and smokes just like a tobacco cigarette, but contains no tobacco, no nicotine, no additives, and no preservatives. MOUNTAIN® Smokes are made up of a proprietary blend of only three herbal ingredients – organic hemp, organic sage, and organic mullein.

Reader Advisory

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

