The Hemp Company by Curaleaf Expands Beverage Sales to Over 100 Total Wine Stores

Select Zero Proof Seltzers are now available in Total Wine stores across nine states including Arizona, Florida, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina and South Carolina

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it has secured a partnership with Total Wine & More , the nation's leading retailer of wine, spirits and beer, for its line of hemp-derived THC seltzers, Select Zero Proof. This new retail channel will broaden Curaleaf's consumer reach across the U.S. and will bring Select Zero Proof Hemp THC Seltzers to over 100 of Total Wine & More's brick-and-mortar stores in nine states, including Arizona, Florida, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina and South Carolina, with further expansion expected in the coming months.

Select Zero Proof Hemp Seltzers offer a fast-acting, hangover-free THC experience through naturally derived hemp. Easily session-able with 2.5 mg and 5 mg THC options in an array of new flavors, the low-calorie beverages are formulated without artificial flavors or colors. The brand is available via major retailers and on-demand delivery services in select states, as well as through the Company's online storefront, TheHempCompany.com.

"Continuing to expand our Select Hemp beverages into physical storefronts through a renowned US beverage retailer represents a significant step forward in the growth of our hemp business," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf. "Attitudes toward beverage consumption continue to shift, and many are seeking non-alcoholic options, particularly among younger adult consumers. Our presence at one of the nation's largest wine and spirits retailers reaffirms our commitment to serving as a trusted source for a new generation of rigorously tested hemp THC products, addressing a broader market currently lacking regulatory oversight."

Curaleaf has taken several steps to differentiate its current product portfolio from the largely unregulated hemp marketplace, including age-gating, strict quality standards, transparent package labeling, listing ingredients, potency, and a QR code that links customers to certificates of analysis from independent testing labs. Products will be sold to adults 21+ only, with age confirmation, requiring verification at purchase.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources, and products, please visit curaleaf.com.

To purchase The Hemp Company products online, including Select Zero Proof 2.5 mg Seltzer, please visit TheHempCompany.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find and Zero Proof provide industry-leading services, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the expanded distribution of Select Zero Proof seltzers. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 6, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

