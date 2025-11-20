THE HELLENIC MUSIC ENSEMBLE ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN LEG OF 2026 WORLD TOUR

Natassa Bofiliou & Giannis Haroulis Lead a Global Celebration of Greece's Musical Masters, featuring special guest star Judy Kuhn.

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hellenic Music Ensemble, the 21-piece Greek orchestra announces the North American dates of its 2026 world tour -- a landmark concert tribute to two of Greece's most iconic composers: Mikis Theodorakis and Manos Hadjidakis.

The 9 country, 22 city global tour, which has stops at iconic venues like Theatre Royal Drury Lane (London), Carnegie Hall (NYC) and Sydney Opera House, stars two of Greece's most beloved contemporary artists, Natassa Bofiliou and Giannis Haroulis. The concert is a powerful program that brings the music of Theodorakis and Hadjidakis to life -- from Zorba the Greek to Never on Sunday, Axion Esti, and Gioconda's Smile.

Joining the North American performances as special guest star is Judy Kuhn, the Tony and Grammy Award–nominated Broadway singer and actress, renowned for her performances in Les Misérables, Chess, and as the voice of Disney's Pocahontas. Kuhn will lend her voice to select pieces by Hadjidakis and Theodorakis, creating a rare artistic bridge between the Greek and American musical worlds.

"This is a celebration of Greece's music at its most powerful -- where poetry, melody, and humanity meet," said Panos Liaropoulos, Musical Director. "With Natassa Bofiliou's emotional intensity, Giannis Haroulis's deep folk soul, and Judy Kuhn's extraordinary voice, audiences will experience these masterpieces in a way they never have before."

"To sing the music of Theodorakis and Hadjidakis on international stages is a privilege," said Natassa Bofiliou. "Their songs carry the dreams, struggles, and beauty of Greece. Sharing them with the world -- and performing alongside artists like Giannis and Judy -- feels like a bridge of emotion that connects us all."

Giannis Haroulis added: "These songs are part of who we are. They speak of love, freedom, and humanity. To perform them in America, with this incredible orchestra and the great Judy Kuhn, is an experience full of heart and meaning. It's a reminder that music has no borders."

"I've long admired the beauty and depth of Greek music," said Judy Kuhn. "To join Natassa, Giannis, and the Hellenic Music Ensemble in honoring these legendary composers is both a joy and a profound artistic journey. Theodorakis and Hadjidakis wrote music that speaks directly to the soul -- and I can't wait to share that spirit with North American audiences."

The 21-member Hellenic Music Ensemble, under musical direction of Panos Liaropoulos, is recognized as an official Cultural Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic. They will perform full orchestral arrangements of Theodorakis and Hadjidakis' greatest works, bringing the spirit and sound of Greece to some of North America's most prestigious concert halls, including Carnegie Hall (New York), Roy Thomson Hall (Toronto), and Strathmore Concert Hall (Washington DC).

2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES

Thu 22 Jan | Philadelphia, USA -- Keswick Theatre





Fri 23 Jan | Washington, DC -- Strathmore Concert Hall





Sat 24 Jan | Montreal, CAN -- L'Olympia Theatre





Sun 25 Jan | Vancouver, CAN -- Chan Centre





Wed 28 Jan | San Jose, USA -- San Jose Civic Centre





Sun 31 Jan | Los Angeles, USA -- Saban Theatre





Wed 4 Feb | Toronto, CAN -- Roy Thomson Hall





Sat 7 Feb | Chicago, USA -- Rosemont Theatre





Mon 9 Feb | Boston, USA -- Emerson Colonial Theatre





Tue 10 Feb | New York, USA -- Carnegie Hall

About the Hellenic Music Ensemble

The Hellenic Music Ensemble is a 21-piece orchestra under the musical direction of Panos Liaropoulos, internationally recognized as a Cultural Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic. Founded by GTP Entertainment and Liaropoulos, the Ensemble brings Greece's most cherished songs to life, performing at leading venues across Europe, North America, and Australia. www.hellenicensemble.com

About GTP Entertainment

GTP Entertainment (London) produces world-class live entertainment and exhibitions, led by award-winning producer Michel Boersma. Current projects include The Art of Banksy, Feld's Monster Jam (Saudi Arabia) and The Hellenic Music Ensemble World Tour 2026. www.gtp-entertainment.com

For tickets and information, visit: www.hellenicensemble.com

Background and biographies are available at www.hellenicensemble.com.

