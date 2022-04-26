The Hazelton Hotel Achieves a Five-Star Rating in Forbes Travel Guide's 2022 Star Awards

Since it opened its doors in 2007, The Hazelton has become emblematic of world-class luxury for both domestic and international travelers. The landmark property is home to the renowned ONE Restaurant and 77 opulent hotel rooms and suites. In addition, the property also offers a Spa by Valmont which is a tranquil oasis of health and wellness and a state-of-the-art Screening Room. In every aspect of hospitality, The Hazelton team continues to redefine the standards of service and quality, thereby offering an unparalleled experience to all guests and residents.

"We are incredibly proud and grateful to earn this prestigious designation", says Gaurav Dutta, General Manager, The Hazelton. "Forbes Five-Star is the pinnacle of achievement for hoteliers across the world and each member of our dedicated team worked cohesively to achieve this goal. Every single day we strive for excellence and continue to build on the trust and confidence that we have established with our guests and residents. We look forward to showcasing The Hazelton's Five-Star experience to our discerning guests."

Hermann Elger, Forbes Travel Guide CEO says, "We congratulate The Hazelton Hotel on becoming the first independent boutique luxury hotel in Canada to earn the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award. Despite the many challenges of the past year, the driven, passionate team went above and beyond. We are delighted the hotel reached the pinnacle of its efforts to deliver an outstanding guest experience."

To showcase the full Hazelton Five-Star experience, the hotel is offering an exclusive "Star Celebration Package" for two guests which includes a night's stay in a lavish suite, a 60-minute massage treatment, $500 Luxury Spa gift bag, $500 ONE Restaurant dining credit, Aston Martin house car service within the GTA, complimentary parking, in-room VIP amenities including Champagne, cheese board and macarons and a private screening room experience accompanied by bubbles and gourmet bites – organized by The Hazelton's expert team. To reserve, visit: https://www.thehazeltonhotel.com/offers/, email: [email protected] or call + 1 416 963 6300

To view images of the hotel, rooms and suites, restaurant and spa, click here.

About The Hazelton Hotel and ONE Restaurant

The Hazelton Hotel is Toronto's first and only Forbes Five-Star independent luxury boutique hotel situated in Yorkville, Toronto– the epicenter of fashion, art and lifestyle in Canada. The hotel is an iconic landmark and the only member of The Leading Hotels of The World in the city. The Hazelton offers 77 lavish hotel rooms and suites designed by internationally renowned design firm – Yabu Pushelberg. It is home to an intimate private Silver Screening Room and to the Spa by Valmont, one of the most exclusive spa sanctuaries in Toronto. The hotel's ONE Restaurant is helmed by the renowned Chef Darby Piquette, offering world class cuisine and boasting one of Toronto's finest patios.

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com .

