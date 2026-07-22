The Hatheway Group of Companies Grows Maritime Orthodontic Network to Seven Clinics

FREDERICTON, NB, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Hatheway Group of Companies today announced the acquisition of five orthodontic practices -- in Fredericton, NB, and Bedford, Halifax, Sydney, and Truro, NS -- from Canadian Orthodontic Partners. The transaction brings the Hatheway Group's total portfolio to seven clinics across New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, joining its existing practices in Bridgewater and Yarmouth, NS.

The acquired practices will continue serving their existing patient bases, with continuity in clinical staff and care standards a priority through the transition.

Dr. Robert Hatheway, Principal of the Hatheway Group, said the acquisition reflects a long-standing connection to these practices and to Maritime patients:

"I'm thrilled to bring this group of practices back under Maritime-based ownership. Hatheway Orthodontics goes back to the early 1970s, when my father founded our Fredericton practice, and I've been involved in this work for over 30 years since. That history is part of why this matters so much to me -- it's not just an acquisition; it's an extension of a legacy my family has built in this region for decades. This transaction is a continuation of the acquisition we completed with Canadian Orthodontic Partners last August, when we brought Bridgewater and Yarmouth into the Hatheway Group, and it lets us keep decision-making local and stay closely connected to the patients and teams we serve."

Robyn Warren, representing Canadian Orthodontic Partners, commented on the transition:

"We're excited to see these practices transition to Dr. Hatheway, whose experience and deep roots in the Maritime orthodontic community make him an ideal steward for their continued growth. This sale reflects our confidence in the strength of these practices and in Dr. Hatheway's ability to build on the care they've long provided."

With this acquisition, the Hatheway Group now owns and operates seven clinics: Fredericton, NB; Bedford, NS; Halifax, NS; Sydney, NS; Truro, NS; Bridgewater, NS; and Yarmouth, NS.

About The Hatheway Group of Companies

The Hatheway Group's mission is to support the practice of orthodontics, advancing patient care through its network of clinics across the Maritimes. The Group is grounded in orthodontics, with real estate and aviation divisions supporting the delivery of care.

About Canadian Orthodontic Partners

Canadian Orthodontic Partners is the support services company for docbraces, providing accounting, marketing, and other services to orthodontic practices across Canada.

SOURCE The Hatheway Group of Companies

Media Contact: The Hatheway Group of Companies Marketing Team, [email protected]