The Green Organic Dutchman's Valleyfield Facility Receives Organic Certification from Internationally Recognized Pro-Cert

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) is pleased to announce that its flagship Valleyfield, QC facility has received its organic certification from Pro-Cert, an internationally recognized leader in organic certification.

Once completed, TGOD's Valleyfield facility is going to be the world's largest organic cannabis facility at over 1.3 million square feet. This Pro-Cert recognition adds another certification to the Company's portfolio, in addition to TGOD's already certified organic growing facilities in Canada and Europe, and shows TGOD's commitment to cement its position as the leading organic cannabis brand globally.

"It's exciting to reach new milestones as we begin commercial production. Growing certified organic cannabis at scale is a highly complex process which has taken time, great care and extensive research to refine. Each of our facilities goes through a robust certification process, in line with the high standards we have set, ensuring operational excellence at all stages," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "The proprietary methods our team has developed leverage the benefits of growing in living soil and guarantees the organic integrity of the products throughout the entire production chain."

Pro-Cert's certification programs are ISO 17065 compliant and accredited, providing global recognition and international access to the products and brands they certify. The certification process includes validation of inputs, production methods and preparation procedures according to Canadian organic product regulation.

ABOUT THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) is a publicly traded, premium global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. TGOD also has organic hemp CBD oil operations in Canada, and through its wholly owned subsidiary HemPoland distributes premium hemp CBD oil in the EU. The Company grows high quality, certified organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. TGOD's products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product. TGOD has a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and is building 1,643,600 sq. ft. of cultivation and processing facilities across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica and Denmark.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indenture dated November 1, 2017 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD" and "TGOD.WT", respectively.

For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements about future construction projects, development and innovation by the Company, statements about delivery of product, statements about future production and supply, statements about the offering of any particular products by the Company in any jurisdiction and statements regarding the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: CONTACT INFORMATION: Media Relations: Sebastien Bouchard, sbouchard@tgod.ca, (647) 272-2476; Investor Relations: invest@tgod.ca, (905) 304-4201 x 336